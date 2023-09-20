Inside the numbers: Investigating key stats behind each Ryder Cup roster

1. Fowler's turnaround: It’s almost impossible to overstate how impressive Rickie Fowler’s statistical turnaround has been from 2021-22 to 2022-23. He went from a below-average approach player (-0.16 SG: Approach per round, 151st on TOUR) to one of the best on the planet (+0.73, T-6th). He improved his scoring average by almost a stroke and a half, vaulting from outside the top-100 on TOUR to inside the top 10. His putting numbers aren’t quite up to where they once were – leading the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained on the greens – but he improved by more than 100 spots in that statistic, too.