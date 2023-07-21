How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Friday from the Tahoe Mountain Club in California.
S.Y. Noh leads after the first day in Truckee with a Modified Stableford score of +23.
The TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event, played opposite The Open Championship, is co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)