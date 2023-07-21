PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to Watch the Barracuda Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Friday from the Tahoe Mountain Club in California.

    S.Y. Noh leads after the first day in Truckee with a Modified Stableford score of +23.

    The TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event, played opposite The Open Championship, is co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.

    Here’s how the Modified Stableford format works.

    Television: Friday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

    S.Y. Noh makes three eagles to lead Barracuda Championship

    Former First Tee participant Charles Porter overcame tough times to play Barracuda Championship

