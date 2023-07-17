Monday qualifiers: Barracuda Championship

Notes: Recorded seven birdies and an eagle Monday to earn a spot in his second TOUR event of the season. Competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this season on a sponsor exemption, missing the cut with rounds of 75-72-78 … Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status after advancing to Final Stage of Q-School last fall (T95). Has made one start on the circuit this season, missing the cut at the Astara Chile Classic … Longtime participant of First Tee – San Francisco and Youth on Course; was raised in government housing with six older siblings and couldn’t afford to play many junior tournaments, per Northern California magazine Aces Golf, but won 2020 San Francisco City Championship and Contra Costa Amateur. “I strongly believe I am the living embodiment of the Youth on Course mission statement — to provide youth access to life-changing opportunities through golf,” Porter told the magazine earlier this year … Stands 6-foot-7, and his game stands tall as well.