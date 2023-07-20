Former First Tee participant Charles Porter overcame tough times to play Barracuda Championship

“Getting into Pebble was incredible, and I’m super-grateful for that, but I feel like this week at the Barracuda Championship is different because I feel like I earned it by shooting a 63 and qualifying,” he said. “It didn’t really hit until last night when I was talking to a good friend and he said ‘Dude, after everything you’ve been through, you are now going to play on the PGA TOUR. That’s so awesome.’“I just thought about my parents and all the sacrifices they made for us, … their kids. More than anything, I just wish I could thank my dad. He always believed that I would be able to do this on my own. So, I just really wish he could share in this with me. I know how much he would love to see it.”