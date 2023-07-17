Troy Merritt details ‘absolute battle’ with yips

“The more I try to think about things, even on the full swing, it’s always gone the wrong way,” he said. “I’m a very simple player. For the last few weeks, I’ve just gone back to simple: Set up like you know how, smooth takeaway, nice and slow, no hands on the way through, and keep your head down. On the practice green it works fine, making almost all the putts, but you can’t simulate tournament golf. You have to be able to be able to do it and build confidence out on the golf course during the tournament, which is a very hard thing to do on the PGA TOUR.”