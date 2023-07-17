PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Barracuda Championship prize money breakdown

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    With just three weeks remaining in the FedExCup Regular Season, the race is on for players to secure spots in the top 70 on the season-long standings and thereby cement FedExCup Playoffs berths.

    This week's Barracuda Championship, co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, provides a scenic canvas as players eye that goal. The longtime Reno-Tahoe event, contested at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), also features the Modified Stableford scoring system, promoting fearless play as pros chase the title.

    Veteran Chez Reavie returns to defend his title from 2022, with several rising stars in the field including Justin Suh, Sam Stevens and Harry Hall.

    The Barracuda champion will receive 300 FedExCup points, in addition to a $684,000 winner's check from a $3.8 million purse.

    Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Barracuda Championship below.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$684,000.00$549,100.00$453,466.66$386,650.00$340,480.00$306,691.66$281,200.00$260,893.75$244,255.56$230,185.00
    210.9%$414,200.00$338,200.00$287,533.34$254,600.00$231,230.00$214,066.67$200,450.00$189,287.50$179,761.11$171,380.00
    36.9%$262,200.00$224,200.00$201,400.00$185,487.50$174,040.00$164,825.00$157,157.14$150,456.25$144,400.00$138,795.00
    44.9%$186,200.00$171,000.00$159,916.67$152,000.00$145,350.00$139,650.00$134,492.86$129,675.00$125,083.34$120,650.00
    54.1%$155,800.00$146,775.00$140,600.00$135,137.50$130,340.00$125,875.00$121,600.00$117,443.75$113,366.66$109,345.00
    63.625%$137,750.00$133,000.00$128,250.00$123,975.00$119,890.00$115,900.00$111,964.29$108,062.50$104,183.34$100,700.00
    73.375%$128,250.00$123,500.00$119,383.34$115,425.00$111,530.00$107,666.66$103,821.43$99,987.50$96,583.34$93,480.00
    83.125%$118,750.00$114,950.00$111,150.00$107,350.00$103,550.00$99,750.00$95,950.00$92,625.00$89,616.66$86,830.00
    92.925%$111,150.00$107,350.00$103,550.00$99,750.00$95,950.00$92,150.00$88,892.86$85,975.00$83,283.34$80,750.00
    102.725%$103,550.00$99,750.00$95,950.00$92,150.00$88,350.00$85,183.34$82,378.57$79,800.00$77,372.22$75,050.00
    112.525%$95,950.00$92,150.00$88,350.00$84,550.00$81,510.00$78,850.00$76,407.14$74,100.00$71,883.34$69,730.00
    122.325%$88,350.00$84,550.00$80,750.00$77,900.00$75,430.00$73,150.00$70,978.57$68,875.00$66,816.66$64,790.00
    132.125%$80,750.00$76,950.00$74,416.66$72,200.00$70,110.00$68,083.34$66,092.86$64,125.00$62,172.22$60,230.00
    141.925%$73,150.00$71,250.00$69,350.00$67,450.00$65,550.00$63,650.00$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,126.00
    151.825%$69,350.00$67,450.00$65,550.00$63,650.00$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,234.45$52,478.00
    161.725%$65,550.00$63,650.00$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,150.00$52,345.00$50,603.33$48,906.00
    171.625%$61,750.00$59,850.00$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,150.00$52,250.00$50,458.57$48,735.00$47,056.67$45,410.00
    181.525%$57,950.00$56,050.00$54,150.00$52,250.00$50,350.00$48,576.67$46,875.71$45,220.00$43,594.45$42,180.00
    191.425%$54,150.00$52,250.00$50,350.00$48,450.00$46,702.00$45,030.00$43,401.43$41,800.00$40,427.78$39,216.00
    201.325%$50,350.00$48,450.00$46,550.00$44,840.00$43,206.00$41,610.00$40,035.71$38,712.50$37,556.67$36,518.00
    211.225%$46,550.00$44,650.00$43,003.33$41,420.00$39,862.00$38,316.67$37,050.00$35,957.50$34,981.11$34,086.00
    221.125%$42,750.00$41,230.00$39,710.00$38,190.00$36,670.00$35,466.67$34,444.29$33,535.00$32,701.11$31,920.00
    231.045%$39,710.00$38,190.00$36,670.00$35,150.00$34,010.00$33,060.00$32,218.57$31,445.00$30,716.67$30,020.00
    240.965%$36,670.00$35,150.00$33,630.00$32,585.00$31,730.00$30,970.00$30,264.29$29,592.50$28,943.33$28,310.00
    250.885%$33,630.00$32,110.00$31,223.33$30,495.00$29,830.00$29,196.67$28,581.43$27,977.50$27,381.11$26,809.00
    260.805%$30,590.00$30,020.00$29,450.00$28,880.00$28,310.00$27,740.00$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,051.11$25,517.00
    270.775%$29,450.00$28,880.00$28,310.00$27,740.00$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,030.00$25,483.75$24,953.33$24,434.00
    280.745%$28,310.00$27,740.00$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,030.00$25,460.00$24,917.14$24,391.25$23,876.67$23,370.00
    290.715%$27,170.00$26,600.00$26,030.00$25,460.00$24,890.00$24,351.67$23,831.43$23,322.50$22,821.11$22,344.00
    300.685%$26,030.00$25,460.00$24,890.00$24,320.00$23,788.00$23,275.00$22,772.86$22,277.50$21,807.78$21,356.00
    310.655%$24,890.00$24,320.00$23,750.00$23,227.50$22,724.00$22,230.00$21,741.43$21,280.00$20,836.67$20,406.00
    320.625%$23,750.00$23,180.00$22,673.33$22,182.50$21,698.00$21,216.67$20,764.29$20,330.00$19,907.78$19,494.00
    330.595%$22,610.00$22,135.00$21,660.00$21,185.00$20,710.00$20,266.67$19,841.43$19,427.50$19,021.11$18,620.00
    340.57%$21,660.00$21,185.00$20,710.00$20,235.00$19,798.00$19,380.00$18,972.86$18,572.50$18,176.67$17,784.00
    350.545%$20,710.00$20,235.00$19,760.00$19,332.50$18,924.00$18,525.00$18,131.43$17,741.25$17,353.33$16,967.00
    360.52%$19,760.00$19,285.00$18,873.33$18,477.50$18,088.00$17,701.67$17,317.14$16,933.75$16,551.11$16,169.00
    370.495%$18,810.00$18,430.00$18,050.00$17,670.00$17,290.00$16,910.00$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00
    380.475%$18,050.00$17,670.00$17,290.00$16,910.00$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00
    390.455%$17,290.00$16,910.00$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,885.20
    400.435%$16,530.00$16,150.00$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,506.89$13,163.20
    410.415%$15,770.00$15,390.00$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,490.00$13,129.00$12,789.11$12,486.80
    420.395%$15,010.00$14,630.00$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,490.00$13,110.00$12,751.71$12,416.50$12,122.00$11,863.60
    430.375%$14,250.00$13,870.00$13,490.00$13,110.00$12,730.00$12,375.33$12,046.00$11,761.00$11,514.00$11,293.60
    440.355%$13,490.00$13,110.00$12,730.00$12,350.00$12,000.40$11,678.67$11,405.43$11,172.00$10,965.11$10,784.40
    450.335%$12,730.00$12,350.00$11,970.00$11,628.00$11,316.40$11,058.00$10,840.86$10,649.50$10,483.78$10,336.00
    460.315%$11,970.00$11,590.00$11,260.67$10,963.00$10,723.60$10,526.00$10,352.29$10,203.00$10,070.00$9,956.00
    470.295%$11,210.00$10,906.00$10,627.33$10,412.00$10,237.20$10,082.67$9,950.57$9,832.50$9,732.22$9,644.40
    480.279%$10,602.00$10,336.00$10,146.00$9,994.00$9,857.20$9,740.67$9,635.71$9,547.50$9,470.44$9,401.20
    490.265%$10,070.00$9,918.00$9,791.33$9,671.00$9,568.40$9,474.67$9,396.86$9,329.00$9,267.78$9,211.20
    500.257%$9,766.00$9,652.00$9,538.00$9,443.00$9,355.60$9,284.67$9,223.14$9,167.50$9,115.78$9,066.80
    510.251%$9,538.00$9,424.00$9,335.33$9,253.00$9,188.40$9,132.67$9,082.00$9,034.50$8,989.11$8,945.20
    520.245%$9,310.00$9,234.00$9,158.00$9,101.00$9,051.60$9,006.00$8,962.57$8,920.50$8,879.33$8,838.80
    530.241%$9,158.00$9,082.00$9,031.33$8,987.00$8,945.20$8,904.67$8,864.86$8,825.50$8,786.44$8,747.60
    540.237%$9,006.00$8,968.00$8,930.00$8,892.00$8,854.00$8,816.00$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00
    550.235%$8,930.00$8,892.00$8,854.00$8,816.00$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00
    560.233%$8,854.00$8,816.00$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00
    570.231%$8,778.00$8,740.00$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00
    580.229%$8,702.00$8,664.00$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00
    590.227%$8,626.00$8,588.00$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00
    600.225%$8,550.00$8,512.00$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00
    610.223%$8,474.00$8,436.00$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00
    620.221%$8,398.00$8,360.00$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00
    630.219%$8,322.00$8,284.00$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00
    640.217%$8,246.00$8,208.00$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00
    650.215%$8,170.00$8,132.00$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00
    Total$3,800,000.00
    660.213%$8,094.00$8,056.00$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00
    670.211%$8,018.00$7,980.00$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00
    680.209%$7,942.00$7,904.00$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00
    690.207%$7,866.00$7,828.00$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00
    700.205%$7,790.00$7,752.00$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00
    710.203%$7,714.00$7,676.00$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00
    720.201%$7,638.00$7,600.00$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00
    730.199%$7,562.00$7,524.00$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00
    740.197%$7,486.00$7,448.00$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00
    750.195%$7,410.00$7,372.00$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00
    760.193%$7,334.00$7,296.00$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00
    770.191%$7,258.00$7,220.00$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00
    780.189%$7,182.00$7,144.00$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00
    790.187%$7,106.00$7,068.00$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00
    800.185%$7,030.00$6,992.00$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00
    810.183%$6,954.00$6,916.00$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00
    820.181%$6,878.00$6,840.00$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00
    830.179%$6,802.00$6,764.00$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00$6,536.00
    840.177%$6,726.00$6,688.00$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00$6,536.00$6,498.00
    850.175%$6,650.00$6,612.00$6,574.00$6,536.00$6,498.00$6,460.00
    860.173%$6,574.00$6,536.00$6,498.00$6,460.00$6,422.00
    870.171%$6,498.00$6,460.00$6,422.00$6,384.00
    880.169%$6,422.00$6,384.00$6,346.00
    890.167%$6,346.00$6,308.00
    900.165%$6,270.00
