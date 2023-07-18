How to Watch the Barbasol Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Barracuda Championship takes place Thursday from the Tahoe Mountain Club in California.
The TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event, played opposite The Open Championship, is co-sanctioned between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.
Keith Mitchell, winner of The Honda Classic in 2019, will be the world’s highest-ranked player in the field while Chez Reavie looks to successfully defend his title from 2022. Other TOUR winners in action include Joel Dahmen, Cameron Champ, and past Barracuda Championship winners Erik van Rooyen and Richy Werenski.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)