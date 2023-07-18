PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Expert Picks: Barracuda Championship

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

See who our experts think will take home the win in Truckee

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Barracuda Championship takes place this week from the Tahoe Mountain Club in California. Here are who our experts like to contend this week.

    Note: This event is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game, but The Open Championship is and you can find our Expert Picks here.

    Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Barracuda Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.


    Loading...

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.