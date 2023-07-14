Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Barracuda Championship field list and updates.
|DP World Tour Ranking (1-45)
|Dale Whitnell
|Simon Forsström
|Daniel Gavins
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Sean Crocker
|Ashun Wu
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Calum Hill
|Matthieu Pavon
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Joakim Lagergren
|Marcel Schneider
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Scott Jamieson
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Edoardo Molinari
|Marcus Armitage
|Wil Besseling
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Chase Hanna
|Marcus Kinhult
|Lukas Nemecz
|James Morrison
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Santiago Tarrio
|John Catlin
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Johannes Veerman
|Louis de Jager
|Marcus Helligkilde
|Andy Sullivan
|Jason Scrivener
|Julien Guerrier
|Aaron Cockerill
|Niklas Norgaard
|Daan Huizing
|Darius Van Driel
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|Alexander Levy
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|Nathan Kimsey
|Alexander Knappe
|JC Ritchie
|PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
|Ryan Brehm
|Cameron Champ
|Joel Dahmen
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Nick Hardy
|Martin Laird
|Luke List
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|J.J. Spaun
|Robert Streb
|Erik van Rooyen
|Richy Werenski
|Career money exemption
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Sponsors exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
|Brandt Snedeker
|Sponsors exemption (unrestricted)
|Bastien Amat
|Sam Bennett
|Ethan Cairns
|Ben Carr
|Richard Hoey
|Matt Ryan
|PGA Club Professional Champion (6 events)
|Jesse Mueller
|PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
|Michael Duncan
|Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Pendrith
|Troy Merritt
|Beau Hossler
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Long
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|Stephan Jaeger
|Patrick Rodgers
|Russell Knox
|Mark Hubbard
|Peter Malnati
|Nate Lashley
|James Hahn
|Greyson Sigg
|Scott Piercy
|Callum Tarren
|Max McGreevy
|Chesson Hadley
|Nick Watney
|Kevin Tway
|Matthias Schwab
|Kramer Hickok
|Austin Smotherman
|Justin Lower
|Doc Redman
|Kelly Kraft
|Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour & KFT Finals
|Justin Suh
|Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
|Samuel Stevens
|S.H. Kim
|Harry Hall
|Joseph Bramlett
|Tyson Alexander
|Carson Young
|Vincent Norrman
|Paul Haley II
|Zecheng Dou
|Harrison Endycott
|MJ Daffue
|Henrik Norlander
|Brent Grant
|Brice Garnett
|Augusto Núñez
|Austin Cook
|Tano Goya
|Matti Schmid
|Trevor Werbylo
|Scott Harrington
|Brandon Matthews
|Kevin Roy
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Brian Stuard
|Trevor Cone
|Michael Gligic
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
|Dylan Wu
|Andrew Novak
|Harry Higgs
|Charley Hoffman
|Martin Trainer
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Hank Lebioda
|$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
|Akshay Bhatia
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ryan Gerard
|Sean O'Hair
|Cody Gribble
|Chris Stroud
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Chappell
|Sung Kang
|Ricky Barnes
|Wesley Bryan
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.