20H AGO

Inside the Field: Barracuda Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Barracuda Championship field list and updates.

    DP World Tour Ranking (1-45)
    Dale Whitnell
    Simon Forsström
    Daniel Gavins
    Maximilian Kieffer
    Sean Crocker
    Ashun Wu
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Rafa Cabrera Bello
    Calum Hill
    Matthieu Pavon
    Sebastian Soderberg
    Joakim Lagergren
    Marcel Schneider
    Fabrizio Zanotti
    Scott Jamieson
    Tapio Pulkkanen
    Edoardo Molinari
    Marcus Armitage
    Wil Besseling
    Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
    Chase Hanna
    Marcus Kinhult
    Lukas Nemecz
    James Morrison
    Masahiro Kawamura
    Santiago Tarrio
    John Catlin
    Angel Hidalgo Portillo
    Johannes Veerman
    Louis de Jager
    Marcus Helligkilde
    Andy Sullivan
    Jason Scrivener
    Julien Guerrier
    Aaron Cockerill
    Niklas Norgaard
    Daan Huizing
    Darius Van Driel
    Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
    Alexander Levy
    Jeremy Freiburghaus
    Nathan Kimsey
    Alexander Knappe
    JC Ritchie
    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Nick Hardy
    Martin Laird
    Luke List
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career money exemption
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker
    Sponsors exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Brandt Snedeker
    Sponsors exemption (unrestricted)
    Bastien Amat
    Sam Bennett
    Ethan Cairns
    Ben Carr
    Richard Hoey
    Matt Ryan
    PGA Club Professional Champion (6 events)
    Jesse Mueller
    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Michael Duncan
    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Keith Mitchell
    Taylor Pendrith
    Troy Merritt
    Beau Hossler
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Stephan Jaeger
    Patrick Rodgers
    Russell Knox
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft
    Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour & KFT Finals
    Justin Suh
    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Samuel Stevens
    S.H. Kim
    Harry Hall
    Joseph Bramlett
    Tyson Alexander
    Carson Young
    Vincent Norrman
    Paul Haley II
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    MJ Daffue
    Henrik Norlander
    Brent Grant
    Brice Garnett
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Tano Goya
    Matti Schmid
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Kevin Roy
    Carl Yuan
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Brian Stuard
    Trevor Cone
    Michael Gligic
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Dylan Wu
    Andrew Novak
    Harry Higgs
    Charley Hoffman
    Martin Trainer
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda
    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Akshay Bhatia
    Aaron Baddeley
    Ryan Gerard
    Sean O'Hair
    Cody Gribble
    Chris Stroud
    S.Y. Noh
    Kevin Chappell
    Sung Kang
    Ricky Barnes
    Wesley Bryan

