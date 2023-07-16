The First Look: Barracuda Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Rico Hoey is hoping to parlay some of his recent Korn Ferry Tour success onto the PGA TOUR. Hoey, who has secured his first TOUR card for 2024 via four top-three finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour – including a win at the Visit Knoxville Open – will make his second career PGA TOUR start… Sam Bennett looks to continue his streak of good play since turning pro earlier this year after a low-amateur result at the Masters. Bennett is teeing it up for the seventh time on TOUR this year and has missed just one cut… Frenchman Bastien Amat will tee it up at his first non-major PGA TOUR event, after earning his way into the U.S. Open at LACC. Amat just wrapped up his junior year at the University of New Mexico. He was the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year… Ethan Cairns will make his PGA TOUR debut. Cairns, a Coker College alum, won the 2023 Reno Open to earn a spot in the field. He drew inspiration for that victory from his hometown NHL team, the plucky Florida Panthers, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final… Ben Carr, who finished runner-up at the 2022 U.S. Amateur, will tee it up. Carr, who just completed his fifth year at Georgia Southern, played both the Masters and the U.S. Open this year – finding the weekend at LACC. Carr was named the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Year… Matt Ryan, a California native who went to Fresno State University, will play the Barracuda Championship on a sponsor exemption for the second straight year.