How to Watch The Open Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The first round of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool takes place Thursday from Hoylake with all of the top players in the world ready to compete for the final major championship of the year. Rory McIlroy returns to the site of his 2014 Open victory fresh off of a win in the Genesis Scottish Open.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET*)
Editor's note:The R&A operates The Open Championship and controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open Championship's website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 27 at the 3M Open.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (Peacock); Sunday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (Peacock)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2-8 a.m.; Saturday, 4 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, 4 a.m.-2 p.m. (The Open Radio on SiriusXM)
*Times subject to change