Internal OB adds to challenge of Royal Liverpool’s 18th for The Open
4 Min Read
Royal Liverpool will also feature an all-new par-3 17th hole
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
HOYLAKE, England – The 151st Open Championship is upon us, with the game’s best taking on Royal Liverpool for the claret jug.
Unique features on the final two holes could make or break someone's attempt to be crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year. The par-3 17th has been reversed and turned into an intriguing short par 3, while internal out of bounds has been moved closer to the fairway of the par-5 18th.
As it did for the 2014 Open, the par-5 18th hole at Royal Liverpool will feature internal out of bounds. This time, though, the line will hug almost 20 yards closer to the fairway than it did nine years ago. Players who bail out will face penal pot bunkers on the left.
“The tee shot is now parallel to the out of bounds, so that gives you a better perspective, but the fact it has come in 20 yards does mean that the fairway’s narrower,” said John Heggarty, Royal Liverpool’s head pro, via The Open website. “Bunkers off the tee are a no-no on that hole because you literally just have to get it out and then you’re left with a very long third shot.”
The OB runs the entire length of the hole, bringing it into play on the second shot, as well.
A general view of the 18th green for The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
A new tee has also been added to the final hole, positioned significantly farther right and lenghtening the hole by 50 yards. Combined with the changes to the out-of-bounds line, the new finishing hole is expected to challenge the very best in ways it did not in 2014.
In the last Open at Royal Liverpool, the 18th hole played to a 4.8 scoring average. There were nine eagles but also 26 scores of double or worse. Those were six more scores of "seven" or higher than any other par 5 on the PGA TOUR that season.
Internal out-of-bounds areas are like any other out-of-bounds areas in that a shot that winds up there will necessitate replaying the shot from the previous position with a one-stroke penalty. What can make it so frustrating is that the ball is visible and still could be played, if not for the white line demarcating the boundary.
A general view off the 18th tee for The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Royal Liverpool’s dogleg-right third hole, which is normally the club’s opening hole, also features internal out of bounds tight down the right side of the entire hole. On the third hole, players can try to fly the OB and cut the corner off the tee or hit an iron and leave themselves with an approach of around 180-220 yards to a green flush against the same boundary. The boundary also is seen on the eighth hole but not really in play for The Open field.
Internal OB famously came into play at this tournament four years ago, when hometown favorite Rory McIlroy hit his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush in his native Northern Ireland out of bounds en route to a first-round 79.
This OB separates the course from the club’s practice ground, which this week is site of the hospitality and merchandise tents. The area was a horseracing track when the club was founded, and the rails from that track used to form the boundary.
The new par-3 17th hole, affectionately known as "Little Eye," will play just 136 yards towards the Dee Estuary that lines most of the back nine at Royal Liverpool. The green is elevated, with tall runoff areas and harsh bunkers surrounding the putting surface. Finding the putting surface will be a tall order, especially with rain and wind in the forecast for much of the week.
General view of the new 17th hole at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
“They made a really difficult turtle-shell par 3,” said FedExCup No. 1 Jon Rahm, who has four victories this season but has cooled of late. “If you hit a good shot, put it on the green, you have a clear look at birdie. If you miss the green, you have a clear look at bogey.”
And even hitting the green is no guarantee of success, as significant undulations will lead to big swinging putts. It promises to provide a thrilling closing stretch to this year’s Open Championship.
“I think with even a four- or five-shot lead, there will no certainty of the outcome,” Martin Ebert, who led the renovation on Royal Liverpool, told PGATOUR.COM. “A two or a five or a six is possible at the short 17th, and eagle or double bogey at the 18th green are also in play given the fact that the hole is longer and the out-of-bounds closer to the playing line.”