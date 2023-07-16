The First Look: The Open Championship

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is looking to add a second major trophy to his collection. Scheffler has not finished outside the top-12 on the PGA TOUR since October and has two wins this season including THE PLAYERS Championship. Scheffler’s major-championship results this season have been T10-T2-3… Jon Rahm, winner of the Masters in April, is looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2005 to win the green jacket and the Claret Jug in the same year. Rahm has four wins on the PGA TOUR this season and will be well rested – he hasn’t played since the Travelers Championship… Players eager to shed the label of best without a major title include Xander Schauffele (11 top-10s in 25 major starts), Tony Finau (two TOUR wins this season), and Rickie Fowler (who recently snapped a four-year winless drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic). Fowler finished tied for second at Royal Liverpool in 2014… Jordan Spieth, who won at Royal Birkdale in 2017, will compete in his 10th Open Championship. He has never missed the cut. Spieth has six top-10 finishes this season on TOUR… Cameron Smith will look to successfully defend his Open Championship win from last year at St. Andrews. The last player to go back-to-back at The Open was Padraig Harrington in 2007-08… Harrington is one of eight players who have competed at Hoylake in 2006, 2014 and 2023.