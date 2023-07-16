Nine things to know: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Greens on links courses like Royal Liverpool do not normally carry the shaping and contour of an inland American parkland layout. The focus on strategy is getting to these greens; once there, the putting is a matter of adjusting to the wind and to the subtle, not readily perceptible, contours of the putting surfaces. The bent-fescue turfgrass greens tend to prop the ball up and make it susceptible to the wind. Green speeds are also kept moderate, in the range of 10.5-12 on the Stimpmeter. Anything faster would get out of control in the high winds that are common alongside the sea. The skill out here is shot-making, particularly the quality of impact on iron shots struck with precision. There’s very little room for error on links courses.