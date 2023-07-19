The Open Championship weather forecast
3 Min Read
Written by Justin Lemminn @PGATOUR
The weather at The Open Championship is notorious for being a major factor in determining the winner, and expect it to be a factor again this year when the 151st edition kicks off Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. With a traditional location near the water’s edge and terrain void of obstructions to the wind, both rain and wind can wreak havoc on players who journey to the United Kingdom.
This week's outlook is promising for fairly mild conditions ahead of the weekend. With a low chance of rain on both Thursday and Friday and wind gusts only expected to approach about 15 mph each day, players will have to take advantage of more scorable conditions in Rounds 1 and 2 before the weather shifts.
Going into the weekend at Royal Liverpool, players need to be prepared to play a different golf course as conditions will shift from overcast and breezy to rainy and windy. Expect heavy showers on Saturday to extend all the way into a rainy Sunday, with showers throughout the day. The wind will likely be most bothersome on Saturday before settling down for Sunday’s finish. Temperatures throughout the week are expected to fluctuate between the mid 50s and 60s (°F), with the wind making it slightly cooler for players on the course.
UPDATE: Forecast as of Wednesday, July 19.
Thursday: Mostly clear and dry, with a small chance of a light shower at first. Dry with prolonged sunshine from midday. Becoming rather cloudy by dawn into Friday with a small chance of a light shower.
High: 16°C (61°F). Low: 14°C (57°F).
Winds: NW 3-6 mph, gusts 7-10mph increasing W to NW, 10-14 mph, gusts 15-20mph from late morning.
Friday: Rather cloudy with a chance of a few light to moderate showers.
High: 16°C (61°F). Low: 14°C (57°F).
Winds: W to NW 10-15 mph, gusts 15-20 mph.
Saturday: Longer spells of rain moving in overnight Friday into Saturday. Potential for heavier bursts towards midday and into the afternoon, before easing into the evening.
High: 18°C (64°F ). Low: 15°C (59°F).
Winds: S to SW 10-13 mph, gusts 14-18 mph, increasing SW 14-18 mph, gusts 20-25 mph.
Sunday: Low confidence in detail, however likely turning showery during the day. Potentially heavy and thundery at times. Winds lighter than Saturday, direction mainly Westerly but perhaps variable at times.
Here is the forecast for competition days as of Tuesday, July 18.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, small chance of a light shower at first. Dry with prolonged sunshine from midday. Becoming rather cloudy by dawn with a small chance of a light shower.
High: 16°C (61°F). Low: 14°C (57°F).
Winds: NW 6-10 mph, gusts 12-15 mph becoming W to NW 8-12 mph, gusts 15-20 mph.
Friday: Rather cloudy with a chance of a few light-to-moderate showers.
High: 16°C (61°F). Low: 14°C (57°F).
Winds: W to NW 10-15 mph, gusts 15-20 mph.
Saturday/Sunday: Low confidence for details but a longer spell of rain looks more likely on Saturday, then perhaps turning showery into Sunday. A chance of strong winds at times and temperature expected to recover.