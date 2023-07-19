The Open Championship weather forecast

After navigating the 17th hole, the leader of The Open come Sunday 23 July will face a long walk toward the 18th tee, pondering the shot coming up the whole time, and it is no easy one. The 18th hole at Royal Liverpool, the members' 16th, has seen two incredible Champions since its introduction as the closing hole in The Open's routing. Tiger Woods claimed an emotional victory on the final green in 2006, while McIlroy secured his first and only Open to date in 2014 to a huge ovation around the surface. With significant changes in 2023, the hole will almost certainly produce even more drama this time round, and the potential Champion will have to produce a nerveless tee shot to help them on the way to victory. A remarkably intimidating opening stroke now awaits, as the Championship tee has been moved back around 50 yards and significantly further right, while the out of bounds down the right-hand side has ominously been moved 20 yards further left. The fairway now appears just a handful of yards wide from the tee, particularly with a necessary carry of 240 yards to reach the fairway and dangerous bunkers down the left. A brave tee shot is required, however, if players have any ambitions of a closing eagle, as with the additional length, the out of bounds is more in play for the second shot too as the hole curves to the right. On the approach, numerous bunkers surround the green, with the three on the left particularly likely to come into play for those bailing out to the left. This is a simply fantastic finishing hole that could produce double bogeys as easily as eagles. (Source: R&A)