The world watches as Rory McIlroy aims to break nine-year major drought at The Open Championship

Every so often, McIlroy walked to the back edge of the tee to look into the trees and be alone with his thoughts, as if to remind himself this wasn’t social hour. At 34, he’s still in the prime of his career, but that won’t last forever. He has work to do. The next day, with Robert MacIntyre having shot 64 in whipping winds and awaiting a possible playoff, McIlroy hit what he would call two of the best shots of his career, a 5-iron on 17 and a 2-iron into a stiff breeze at the last to set up a birdie-birdie finish and win by one. Superstars do what superstars do.