Tee times announced for 2023 The Open Championship, Rounds 1 & 2

Past Champion Golfer of the Year Collin Morikawa starts at 10:10 a.m. in the first round, paired with fellow Californian Max Homa and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton. The 26-year-old was excited to hear of the group. "This might be one of my favourite pairings I've ever had. Max obviously because I've gotten very close with him. I call him a really, really good friend and he's obviously a lot of fun to play with," Morikawa said. "But Tyrrell, when people ask me who I like to play with I say his name because it's entertaining. It's enjoyable. But it's no hate against you. He doesn't disrupt you. He doesn't slow you down. We're fast players."