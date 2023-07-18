Tee times announced for 2023 The Open Championship, Rounds 1 & 2
5 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 151st Open Championship draw for the opening two rounds at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake has been released with some mouth-watering trios set to play together early in the historic championship.
Rory McIlroy, who comes to Royal Liverpool fresh off a dramatic win at the Genesis Scottish Open, will look to win his second Claret Jug at Hoylake and will tee off with Masters champions Jon Rahm. Justin Rose who won earlier this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am rounds out the grouping and will start on Thursday at 9:59 a.m. local time.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will look to continue his run of top-10 finishes in majors this year and shares the tee with Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott at 4:47 a.m. in the first round.
Jordan Spieth looks to find form, teeing off at 4:03 a.m. alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Jason Day.
Wyndham Clark, who was victorious at the most recent major the U.S. Open, will play alongside Xander Schauffele and defending champion Cameron Smith at 4:58 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas will make up the 9:48 a.m. starting time.
Past Champion Golfer of the Year Collin Morikawa starts at 10:10 a.m. in the first round, paired with fellow Californian Max Homa and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton. The 26-year-old was excited to hear of the group. "This might be one of my favourite pairings I've ever had. Max obviously because I've gotten very close with him. I call him a really, really good friend and he's obviously a lot of fun to play with," Morikawa said. "But Tyrrell, when people ask me who I like to play with I say his name because it's entertaining. It's enjoyable. But it's no hate against you. He doesn't disrupt you. He doesn't slow you down. We're fast players."
See the full list of tee times below. (All times ET). Find out how to watch The Open Championship here.
1:35/6:36 a.m. Matthew Jordan (329), Richie Ramsay (142), Branden Grace (405)
1:46./6:47 a.m. Russell Henley (31), Jazz Janewattananond (247), Graeme Robertson
1:57/6:58 a.m. Ryan Fox (42), Lucas Herbert (56), Byeong Hun An (85)
2:08/7:09 a.m. Rikuya Hoshino (130), Charl Schwartzel (322), Alex Maguire (A)
2:19/7:20 a.m. Adrian Meronk (49), Pablo Larrazabal (58), Hiroshi Iwata (189)
2:30/7:31 a.m. Patrick Reed (51), Connor Syme (209), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (A)
2:41 /7:42 a.m. Darren Clarke (3808), Victor Perez (66, Thomas Pieters (73)
2:52/7:53 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen (394), Joost Luiten (146), Christo Lamprecht (A)
3:03/8:04 a.m. Stewart Cink (299), JT Poston (52), Trey Mullinax (114)
3:14/8:15 a.m. Henrik Stenson (269), Harris English (37), Andrew Putnam (61)
3:25/8:26 a.m. Scott Stallings (82), Jordan Smith (89), Thorbjorn Olesen (92)
3:36/8:37 a.m. Ernie Els (1286), Kurt Kitayama (25), Takumi Kanaya (121)
3:47/8:48 a.m. Sam Burns (17), Sepp Straka (28), Chris Kirk (40)
4:03/9:04 a.m. Jordan Spieth (11), Matt Fitzpatrick (9), Jason Day (27)
4:14/9:15 a.m. Padraig Harrington (183), Seamus Power (50), Talor Gooch (101)
4:25/9:26 a.m. KH Lee (53), Davis Riley (78), Taiga Semikawa (163)
4:36/9:37 a.m. Patrick Cantlay (4), Brooks Koepka (12), Hideki Matsuyama (34)
4:47/9:48 a.m. Scottie Scheffler (1), Tommy Fleetwood (21), Adam Scott (39)
4:58/9:59 a.m. Cameron Smith (7), Xander Schauffele (6), Wyndham Clark (10)
5:09/10:10 a.m. Shane Lowry (29), Rickie Fowler (22), Robert MacIntyre (54)
5:20/10:21 a.m. Cameron Young (18), Si Woo Kim (36), Bryson DeChambeau (105)
5:31/10:32 a.m. Nicolai Højgaard (106), Bio Kim (202), Kazuki Yasumori (944)
5:42/10:43 a.m. Dan Bradbury (331), Oliver Farr (690), Haydn Barron (937)
5:53/10:54 a.m. Marcel Siem (200), Martin Rohwer (786), Tiger Christensen (A)
6:04/11:05 a.m. Lee Hodges (108), Antoine Rozner (139), Richard Bland (187)
6:15/11:16 a.m. Yannik Paul (100) , Sami Välimäki (220), Laurie Canter (330)
6:36/1:35 a.m. Rasmus Højgaard (84), Matthew Southgate (285), Alex Fitzpatrick (561)
6:47/1:46 a.m. Daniel Hillier (137), Kyung Nam Kang (402), Kensei Hirata (434)
6:58/1:57 a.m. Callum Shinkwin (119), Kazuki Higa (122), Michael Kim (134)
7:09/2:08 a.m. Zack Fischer (408), Taichi Kho (619), Kyle Barker (736)
7:20/2:19 a.m. Brendon Todd (63), Romain Langasque (136), Travis Smyth (310)
7:31/2:30 a.m. Gary Woodland (72), Adrian Otaegui (95), Alexander Bjork (96)
7:42/2:41 a.m. Min Woo Lee (47), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (93), Harrison Crowe (A)
7:53/2:52 a.m. Corey Conners (30), Billy Horschel (45), Alex Noren (67)
8:04/3:03 a.m. Tom Kim (24), Tom Hoge (38), Abraham Ancer (68)
8:15/3:14 a.m. Zach Johnson (221), Matt Wallace (134), David Micheluzzi (363)
8:26/3:25 a.m. Sahith Theegala (35), Emiliano Grillo (41), Dustin Johnson (79)
8:37/3:36 a.m. Francesco Molinari (157), Denny McCarthy (33), Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (A)
8:48/3:47 a.m. Brian Harman (26), Thriston Lawrence (80), Thomas Detry (98)
9:04/4:03 a.m. John Daly (3808), Taylor Moore (48), Danny Willett (125)
9:15/4:14 a.m. David Lingmerth (97), Ben Griffin (109), Ockie Strydom (161)
9:26/4:25 a.m. Adri Arnaus (113), Ewen Ferguson (118), Keita Nakajima (151)
9:37/4:36 a.m. Keegan Bradley (15), Sungjae Im (23), Joaquin Niemann (43)
9:48/4:47 a.m. Viktor Hovland (5),Tony Finau (16), Justin Thomas (20)
9:59/4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Justin Rose (32)
10:10/5:09 a.m. Collin Morikawa (19), Max Homa (8), Tyrrell Hatton (13)
10:21/5:20 a.m. Phil Mickelson (90), Nick Taylor (44), Adam Schenk (46)
10:32/5:31 a.m. Nacho Elvira (361), Marc Warren (382), Alejandro Cañizares (579)
10:43/5:42 a.m. Guido Migliozzi (224), Oliver Wilson (266), Connor McKinney (1140)
10:54/5:53 a.m. Kalle Samooja (256), Shubhankar Sharma (276), Gunner Wiebe (479)
11:05/6:04 a.m. Jorge Campillo (131), Brandon Robinson Thompson (812), Michael Stewart (868)
11:16/6:15 a.m. Hurly Long (249), Seungsu Han (470), Marco Penge (539)
*() denotes Official World Golf Ranking. (A) denotes Amateur