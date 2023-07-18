PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Expert Picks: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

See who our experts think will claim the final major championship of the year

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.

    Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at The Open Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.


    SEASON

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)11012,351
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)24812,182
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)33212,109
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)60211,867
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)71811,777
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)91011,589

    SEGMENT

    NameRankPoints
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)8831,997
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)1,0661,976
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)1,1521,962
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)1,6871,872
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)1,4201,923
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)1,6671,879
