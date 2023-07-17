Power Rankings: The Open Championship

After hearing early comparisons to a links-style course, and then seeing the test and observing the decisions made, it’s easy to understand why the North Course at The Los Angeles Country Club tickled the sensibilities of what’s in store at Royal Liverpool this week. The host of the U.S. Open featured unkempt areas that challenged aggressive targets, blind shots, wicked undulations, etc. It’s all on purpose. And even with hidden hazards, there’s still nowhere to hide, quite literally as you’d expect from a version of golf that favors the ground game, or at least the sweet spot between the most menacing of winds and terra firma.