How to watch John Deere Classic, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the John Deere Classic begins Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. J.T. Poston will attempt to successfully defend his title from 2022. Last year’s PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young is in the field.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    All-time moments from the John Deere Classic


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    LIVE COVERAGE


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 4-7 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4 -7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy

    Featured Groups

    8:18 a.m. Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Adam Hadwin

    8:29 a.m. Russell Henley, Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:40 a.m. Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy

    Featured Groups

    8:18 a.m. J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

    8:29 a.m. Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

    Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

