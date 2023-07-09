Slam-packed leaderboard sets up another exciting John Deere Classic Sunday
Written by Craig DeVrieze @PGATOUR
SILVIS, Ill. — Slam-packed.
That’s how reigning champion J.T. Poston described the 54-hole leaderboard at the John Deere Classic, where he remains among 15 players who will tee it up within four shots of the lead on Sunday.
Notably, five of those 15 returned to the comfortable yet remote Airbnb rental home they have shared this week just a few miles from TPC Deere Run.
It is the same home Poston and a similar number of players shared a year ago.
This year’s housemates include Denny McCarthy, who’s part of trio tied for second a shot back of the lead; Poston and Chris Kirk, who are among a crowded eightsome tied for sixth three behind; and Sepp Straka and Greyson Sigg, who finished Saturday in a two-way share of 14th, just four behind the third-round leader.
That leader is Brendon Todd, who was part of the frat-house crowd at the rural Geneseo home last year.
Brendon Todd’s 66 gives him 54-hole solo lead at John Deere
Kicked out, Brendon?
“My family came Tuesday through Thursday,” Todd said with a laugh. “I didn’t want to put them through the debauchery of the house, so we got a hotel in Moline.”
So what is it about that joint that spells success at the John Deere Classic?
“A bunch of good golfers with good golf swings,” Todd declared.
Brendon Todd interview after Round 3 at John Deere
That fairly describes the slam-packed group that will chase the winner’s share of $7.4 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points in Sunday’s final round.
Todd is a three-time PGA TOUR winner who emerged at the top after a wild Saturday at Deere Run, closing with three birdies over a four-hole backside stretch to complete a round of 5-under 66.
McCarthy matched that number, thanks in large part to 29-foot, 10-inch eagle putt after driving the par-4 14th hole. He’s joined in second by Alex Smalley, whose 9-under round of 62 was Saturday’s best by three shots, and Adam Schenk, who started the day in second place, vaulted into the lead with a birdie-eagle start but needed birdies at 16 and 17 to salvage a 67.
In fifth alone is the previously unsung Peter Kuest, in contention for his second straight week after Monday qualifying into the Rocket Mortgage Classic field in Detroit last week and finishing T5.
Past Deere champions J.T. Poston and Lucas Glover are part of that extensive eight-man group tied for sixth. Among them is second-round leader Cameron Young. The top-ranked player in the field at 19th in the Official World Golf Rankings, Young’s wild Saturday ride included four birdies, two bogeys and crushing double at 18 for a round of even-par 71.
Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Young remains squarely in the hunt for his first TOUR win, only three shots behind Todd’s lead.
It all sets up for the kind of exciting Sunday finish that has become the norm at Deere Run.
“Pretty much top to bottom it’s a packed leaderboard,” Poston said. “So somebody is going to have to play really well tomorrow.”
Todd was taking nothing for granted after taking the lead with a 45-foot, 7-inch birdie putt at the par 3 16th.
“It’s just head down and make birdies,’’ he said of his final-round strategy. “There’s certainly going to be no defense for me tomorrow.”
Brendon Todd’s Round 3 highlights from John Deere
Todd has previous winning experience to call upon, but that’s not necessarily a requirement at the Deere, where 23 past champions, including five since 2013, scored their maiden victory.
Nine of the slam-packed 15 will be looking to extend those numbers to 24 and six.
That includes Schenk and McCarthy, who both were pre-tournament favorites and have contended on several Sundays already this year.
Enjoying a breakout campaign in his sixth season on TOUR, Schenk has a pair of runner-up finishes, including a playoff loss at the Charles Swab Challenge, as well as two additional top 10s. One of the latter was at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. He’s 26th in the FedEx Cup Standings. has had previous success at Deere Run and is ready to win.
“In a sense, it’s not up to me if I win,” he said. “I will go out and play the best I can. If someone shoots another 62, they’ll probably win. If I shoot 62, then I’ll probably win. If I have some great things happen, then I think I’ll have a chance.”
McCarthy lost a playoff at the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkDay in June and has four more top 10s to his credit this year. He is 24th in the FedEx Cup Standings, 34th in the OWGR, roundly regarded as one of the best putters on TOUR, and ready to win.
“I know it’s going to come,” he said. “I’m playing a lot of good golf, and I keep putting myself in this spot. It’s not easy to win golf tournaments. A lot of the top guys out here make it look really easy but it’s really not. You have to have a lot of things go your way on top of playing really good golf. It hasn’t matched up for me yet, but I know it’s coming.”
One thing in his favor, perhaps, is that house not far from Deere Run.
It has produced one champion already. And Poston, a wire-to-wire winner a year ago, isn’t giving up his Deere crown without a fight.
“Obviously I’ve got some good memories and I know I can play well and go low out here,” he said. “I’ve done it before. Just have to see if I can do it again.”
He didn’t anticipate an uncomfortable Saturday night with each of the remaining housemates looking to emerge victorious on Sunday.
“Last year, I was leading and Denny was in second,” Poston said. “We’re all good friends. We all want to beat each other, but there’s no weird animosity or anything like that. Everybody knows you have to go out and get it done, and it you don’t you’re happy for your buddy.”