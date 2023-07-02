The First Look: John Deere Classic

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: William Mouw will tee it up on the PGA TOUR for the first time since turning pro. Mouw, who finished sixth in the PGA TOUR University rankings, has played three Korn Ferry Tour events so far this season, making all three cuts. He was a three-time All-American while at Pepperdine, playing alongside the likes of Sahith Theegala… Ross Steelman, who finished No. 4 in the PGA TOUR University rankings, is back on the PGA TOUR after making his TOUR debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Individual effort at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship earlier this year helped him jump from No. 6 to No. 4 in PGA TOUR U when the dust settled… Tommy Kuhl, who was a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award in 2023 as a fifth-year golfer at the University of Illinois and was an NCAA All-American, will make his PGA TOUR debut. Kuhl has played twice on PGA TOUR Canada so far this season with results of T15 and T27… Gordon Sargent, the world’s top-ranked amateur, will tee it up for the second straight week. He missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Sargent, who's inching closer to earning PGA TOUR membership via the new PGA TOUR University Accelerated, was low amateur at the U.S. Open. So far, the Vanderbilt junior has earned 16 of 20 points needed to earn TOUR membership next May… Michael Thorbjornsen is back in action for the fourth time on the PGA TOUR this season. The Stanford junior was the Pac-12 Golfer of the Year in 2023… Marcus Byrd earned a spot in the field thanks to winning the APGA at TPC Deere Run. It was his third victory in four starts on the 2023 APGA Tour.