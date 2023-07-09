Peter Kuest earns Special Temporary Membership at John Deere

It’s been a remarkable two-week stretch for Kuest, who Monday qualified into last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished in a three-way T4 to move to the verge of Special Temporary Membership (a two-way T4 would have been enough). Kuest’s top-10 in Detroit netted him a spot in the John Deere Classic, just 2.328 points from clearing the threshold – based on No. 150 on the 2022 FedExCup (Dylan Wu, 175.228 points).