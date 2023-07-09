Peter Kuest earns Special Temporary Membership at John Deere
2 Min Read
Finishes T17 at TPC Deere Run, will move into conditional category on TOUR Priority Ranking
Written by Staff PGA @PGATOURLA
Peter Kuest slipped from contention Sunday afternoon at the John Deere Classic, but he picked up a valuable prize nonetheless.
With a T17 finish at TPC Deere Run, Kuest clinched Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the PGA TOUR season. The Brigham Young product will earn a spot in a conditional category on the TOUR Priority Ranking at the next reshuffle, and he’ll be free to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions through the FedExCup Fall.
Kuest carded rounds of 67-67-65-71 at TPC Deere Run for a 14-under total, seven back of winner Sepp Straka.
Peter Kuest holes out for birdie from 27 feet at John Deere
It’s been a remarkable two-week stretch for Kuest, who Monday qualified into last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished in a three-way T4 to move to the verge of Special Temporary Membership (a two-way T4 would have been enough). Kuest’s top-10 in Detroit netted him a spot in the John Deere Classic, just 2.328 points from clearing the threshold – based on No. 150 on the 2022 FedExCup (Dylan Wu, 175.228 points).
Kuest simply needed to finish in a two-way T76 or better at TPC Deere Run, and once he made the cut – which included 69 players – it meant he needed just to complete 72 holes to attain Special Temporary Membership.
It was a task he had no trouble handling.
Peter Kuest makes birdie on No. 15 at John Deere
Kuest becomes the sixth player to earn TOUR Special Temporary Membership this season, joining Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Gerard, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee and Nicolai Hojgaard.
Special Temporary Members who earn equivalent non-member FedExCup points to No. 125 on the season-long standings, through the FedExCup Fall, will earn full PGA TOUR membership in 2024.
Kuest entered the season with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status after finishing T126 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall, meaning no starts were guaranteed. He has pursued a route of PGA TOUR Monday qualifiers that has proven effective – the Rocket Mortgage marked his third successful TOUR Monday qualifier of the season, in addition to a T14 at the AT&T Byron Nelson on a sponsor exemption.
He took advantage of his opportunities, and now he has the status to show for it.
Update: Kuest received a sponsor exemption into this week's Barbasol Championship; the next reshuffle occurs following the Barbasol.