Power Rankings: John Deere Classic

Just like last year, TPC Deere Runs again tips at 7,289 yards, and there are no significant modifications on the course, although the primary rough trimmed to four inches projects to be lusher due to weather favorable for it this year. As usual, the bentgrass greens could touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. This sets up the quintessential combination of hitting greens and sinking putts as the formula for success in what promises to be the latest shootout on the schedule.