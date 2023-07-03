John Deere Classic prize money breakdown
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The John Deere Classic has established a place as one of the Quad Cities' premier sporting events, conducted as an official PGA TOUR event since 1972 with a plethora of memorable moments.
Jordan Spieth won the 2013 John Deere as a precocious 19-year-old, his first TOUR title. Steve Stricker went back-to-back-to-back in 2009-11. Back a ways, Payne Stewart won in 1982. Deane Beman even won in 1972, one stroke clear of Tom Watson, before becoming TOUR Commissioner shortly thereafter.
This year's field at TPC Deere Run, which has hosted the event since 2000, will feature a 156-player field vying for a total purse of $7.4 million. The winner will receive $1.332 million.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 John Deere Classic below.
|Pos.
|Payout
|Pos.
|Payout
|1
|$1,332,000.00
|34
|$42,180.00
|2
|$806,600.00
|35
|$40,330.00
|3
|$510,600.00
|36
|$38,480.00
|4
|$362,600.00
|37
|$36,630.00
|5
|$303,400.00
|38
|$35,150.00
|6
|$268,250.00
|39
|$33,670.00
|7
|$249,750.00
|40
|$32,190.00
|8
|$231,250.00
|41
|$30,710.00
|9
|$216,450.00
|42
|$29,230.00
|10
|$201,650.00
|43
|$27,750.00
|11
|$186,850.00
|44
|$26,270.00
|12
|$172,050.00
|45
|$24,790.00
|13
|$157,250.00
|46
|$23,310.00
|14
|$142,450.00
|47
|$21,830.00
|15
|$135,050.00
|48
|$20,646.00
|16
|$127,650.00
|49
|$19,610.00
|17
|$120,250.00
|50
|$19,018.00
|18
|$112,850.00
|51
|$18,574.00
|19
|$105,450.00
|52
|$18,130.00
|20
|$98,050.00
|53
|$17,834.00
|21
|$90,650.00
|54
|$17,538.00
|22
|$83,250.00
|55
|$17,390.00
|23
|$77,330.00
|56
|$17,242.00
|24
|$71,410.00
|57
|$17,094.00
|25
|$65,490.00
|58
|$16,946.00
|26
|$59,570.00
|59
|$16,798.00
|27
|$57,350.00
|60
|$16,650.00
|28
|$55,130.00
|61
|$16,502.00
|29
|$52,910.00
|62
|$16,354.00
|30
|$50,690.00
|63
|$16,206.00
|31
|$48,470.00
|64
|$16,058.00
|32
|$46,250.00
|65
|$15,910.00
|33
|$44,030.00