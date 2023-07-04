PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Expert Picks: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

See who our experts think will be lifting the trophy at TPC Deere Run

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.

    Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the John Deere Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.

    THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.


    Loading...

    THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?

    The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.

    Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.

    SEASON

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)11011,706
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)29311,508
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)30111,494
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)65111,199
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)65711,191
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)97810,901

    SEGMENT

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)1,2441,331
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)1,4591,309
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)1,6561,286
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)1,7451,274
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)1,7151,278
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret) 1,8601,255
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.