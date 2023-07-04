The Five: Prospects playing John Deere Classic

Sargent, the top-ranked amateur in the world, is seeking to become the first player to earn PGA TOUR membership through PGA TOUR U Accelerated. That program offers PGA TOUR status to any player who can achieve 20 points on a scale that rewards points for a variety of accomplishments in top amateur and pro events, from winning prestigious titles like the NCAA Championship and U.S. Amateur to making cuts in majors. Sargent has 16 points and will earn two more when he tees it up in the Walker Cup in September. Making the cut this week would earn him an additional point, and a top-10 finish would earn him one more. Sargent won the 2022 NCAA title and was that year’s NCAA Division I freshman of the year. He has been a first-team All-American in each of his two seasons at Vanderbilt and competed in two majors this year, missing the cut after earning a special invitation to the Masters and finishing T39 to earn low-amateur honors at the U.S. Open.