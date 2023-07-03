Monday qualifiers: John Deere Classic
Four spots available in field at TPC Deere Run
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It's a holiday vibe in the United States, and several pros have descended upon the Quad Cities in hopes of celebrating with a tee time at this week's John Deere Classic.
The Monday qualifier for the PGA TOUR's long-running stop at TPC Deere Run is being contested at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Illinois. Four spots are available in this week's field.
Click here for live scores as they come in.
Notable names in the qualifying field include:
• Jim Knous, who shared the 54-hole lead at the TOUR's 2021 Fortinet Championship
• Matt Every, two-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
• Michael Johnson, former Auburn standout who currently competes on the Korn Ferry Tour
• Jared Wolfe, a fifth cousin of Abraham Lincoln; Wolfe finished T11 on Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour stop in Lincoln's hometown of Springfield, Illinois
• Michael Visacki, mini-tour legend who emotionally Monday qualified for 2021 Valspar Championship
• Steven Ihm, former University of Iowa standout who has spent time on the Korn Ferry Tour and is now a volunteer assistant at his alma mater
• Rick Lamb, who won the Korn Ferry Tour's 2016 LECOM Health Challenge as a Monday qualifier
• Aldrich Potgieter, who won last year's The Amateur Championship at age 17
• Brothers Carson and Alex Schaake of Omaha, Nebraska, who were college teammates at the University of Iowa