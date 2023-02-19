How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of The Genesis Invitational begins Sunday at The Riviera Country Club.
Jon Rahm holds a three-shot lead over Max Homa. Tournament host Tiger Woods carded a 67 in the third round to enter the top 30.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Canada broadcast
Golf Channel - Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm
Golfchannel.com - Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm
RDS 2 - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm
RDS Direct - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm
TSN+ - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm
TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton, Kramer Hickok - 11:16 a.m. ET
Featured Groups: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland - 11:38 a.m. ET
Scottie Scheffler, Danny Willett, Luke List - 12:11 p.m. ET
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)