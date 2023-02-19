PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of The Genesis Invitational begins Sunday at The Riviera Country Club.

    Jon Rahm holds a three-shot lead over Max Homa. Tournament host Tiger Woods carded a 67 in the third round to enter the top 30.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel - Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    RDS 2 - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    RDS Direct - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    TSN+ - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes


    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group: Tiger Woods, Tyrrell Hatton, Kramer Hickok - 11:16 a.m. ET


    Featured Groups: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland - 11:38 a.m. ET

    Scottie Scheffler, Danny Willett, Luke List - 12:11 p.m. ET


    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)



    MUST READS

    Rahm, Homa set for showdown of California’s kings

    Woods finds his form with resurgent 67 at Riviera

    Meronk becomes first Polish player to make cut in States

    The equipment Tiger Woods is using at the 2023 Genesis Invitational

    Center Stage: How Riviera brings out the best in today's stars

    Stars walk green carpet for Netflix premiere of ‘Full Swing’

    Five things to know: The Riviera Country Club