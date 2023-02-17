Woods thrills Genesis crowds with birdies on final three holes

Friday brings its own challenges. He will start the second round a couple shots inside the cut line and tied with the likes of Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, but his 7:24 a.m. tee time comes only some 14 hours after he finished the first round. Last year, he played in the late-early portion of the draw in all three of the tournaments he competed in. That allowed him the maximum amount of time to recover between rounds. In Thursday’s post-round interview, Woods said copious amounts of ice would be used Thursday night to reduce the inflammation and trauma that follows walking four miles on his battered legs. Then there would be Friday’s pre-dawn alarm to prepare his body for another round.