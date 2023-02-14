PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational begins Thursday live from The Riviera Country Club. All of the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field including 23 of the top 25 in the world led by new world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy as well Jon Rahm will be teeing it up after playing last week at the WM Phoenix Open. Intrigue in The Genesis Invitational grew on Friday when 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods commited to the event that he has hosted since 2017.

    This is the third designated event of the season, and will host 131 of the best players inthe world.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), Saturday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday/Friday, 2 - 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, 2 – 7 p.m. ET, Sunday, 1 – 6:30 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ETMain Feed: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ETMain Feed: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. ETMain Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Group: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Groups: 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.Featured Groups: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured Holes: 12 p.m.-1 p.m.Featured Holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 4 p.m.-8 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Canada broadcast

    Golf Channel - Thu/Fri: 4 pm to 8 pm Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    Golfchannel.com - Thu/Fri: 4 pm to 8 pm Sat/Sun: 1 pm to 3 pm

    RDS - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm

    RDS 2 - Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    RDS Direct - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    TSN+ - Sat: 3 pm to 7 pm Sun: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

    TSN+ - PGA TOUR LIVE - PGA Tour Live Main Feed, Featured Groups and Featured Holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    THURSDAY

    Marquee Group: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland - 10:24 a.m. ET

    Featured Groups: Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel - 10:35 a.m. ET

    Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele - 10:46 a.m. ET

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee Group: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas - 10:24 a.m. ET

    Featured Groups: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa - 10:35 a.m. ET

    Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry - 10:46 a.m. ET

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 10 (par 4), 14 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

