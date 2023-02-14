How to watch The Genesis Invitational, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational begins Thursday live from The Riviera Country Club. All of the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field including 23 of the top 25 in the world led by new world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy as well Jon Rahm will be teeing it up after playing last week at the WM Phoenix Open. Intrigue in The Genesis Invitational grew on Friday when 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods commited to the event that he has hosted since 2017.



This is the third designated event of the season, and will host 131 of the best players inthe world.



Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ .



