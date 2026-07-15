Bolton: Time to back golfer looking to bookend major championship season

... While he’s No. 3 in the Power Rankings, he’d be my captain if I had at least two starts remaining. Dude is in the zone. It’s just a coincidence that he’s an Englishman chasing the claret jug in his homeland.

... This is a home game for the No. 1 in my Power Rankings and I have two starts remaining, so I might be self-persuaded to swap him in to be my captain because Breece has chosen McIlroy. Guys like

(RBC Canadian Open) and

(Genesis Scottish Open) recently have delivered momentous victories at home, so I’m not turned off by the potential distractions that go with it.