Points and payouts: See what each player earned at British Open

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Written by Rob Bolton

Ryan claims 750 FedExCup points, $3.2 million with his win at Royal Birkdale

Fox. Ryan Fox. Winner of the 154th edition of The Open Championship.

There’s nothing secret about Fox’s service as a professional golfer in plain sight, but he took down the oldest major championship in the world at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. With a birdie from just inside 12 feet at the final hole of regulation – the second-hardest hole of the round and the hardest of the tournament overall – the 39-year-old from New Zealand posted 10-under 270, one lower than Cameron Young.

Not only is this Fox’s first victory in a major, it’s his first top-15 finish in 29 career starts in the series. With 750 FedExCup points, he leaps 38 spots to 21st in the ranks. He also pockets $3.2 million of the record purse of $17.75 million.

More nuggets on the outcome are beneath the full breakdown of the 78 who made the cut in the last major of the year.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
1Ryan Fox270 / -10750.000$3,200,000.00
2Cameron Young271 / -9500.000$1,842,000.00
3Sam Burns272 / -8350.000$1,181,000.00
T4Scottie Scheffler273 / -7312.500$827,500.00
T4Tommy Fleetwood273 / -7312.500$827,500.00
T6Casey Jarvis274 / -6n/a (non-member)$550,883.00
T6Lucas Herbert274 / -6n/a (not eligible)$550,883.00
T6Si Woo Kim274 / -6250.000$550,883.00
T9Adam Scott275 / -5156.000$336,380.00
T9Russell Henley275 / -5156.000$336,380.00
T9Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen275 / -5156.000$336,380.00
T9Ludvig Åberg275 / -5156.000$336,380.00
T9Ryan Gerard275 / -5156.000$336,380.00
T14Corey Conners276 / -490.000$234,325.00
T14Sungjae Im276 / -490.000$234,325.00
T14Hideki Matsuyama276 / -490.000$234,325.00
T14Bryson DeChambeau276 / -4n/a (not eligible)$234,325.00
T18Rickie Fowler277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Chris Gotterup277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Bud Cauley277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Marco Penge277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Alex Noren277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Collin Morikawa277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Jordan Smith277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Kristoffer Reitan277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Dan Brown277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T18Xander Schauffele277 / -353.800$164,575.00
T28John Parry278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Victor Perez278 / -2n/a (not eligible)$102,817.00
T28Patrick Cantlay278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Brooks Koepka278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Pierceson Coody278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Robert MacIntyre278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Jacob Bridgeman278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Max Homa278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Shane Lowry278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T28Cameron John278 / -2n/a (non-member)$102,817.00
T28Kazuma Kobori278 / -2n/a (non-member)$102,817.00
T28Jackson Suber278 / -230.833$102,817.00
T40Thomas Detry279 / -1n/a (not eligible)$69,750.00
T40J.J. Spaun279 / -119.917$69,750.00
T40Kurt Kitayama279 / -119.917$69,750.00
T40Michael Thorbjornsen279 / -119.917$69,750.00
T40Matt Wallace279 / -119.917$69,750.00
T40Rory McIlroy279 / -119.917$69,750.00
T46Matthew Southgate280 / En/a (non-member)$51,707.00
T46Eugenio Chacarra280 / En/a (non-member)$51,707.00
T46Patrick Reed280 / En/a (non-member)$51,707.00
T46Francesco Molinari280 / E15.036$51,707.00
T46Hennie Du Plessis280 / En/a (non-member)$51,707.00
T46Jose Luis Ballester280 / En/a (not eligible)$51,707.00
T46Jon Rahm280 / En/a (not eligible)$51,707.00
T53Ryo Hisatsune281 / 111.250$45,183.00
T53Michael Brennan281 / 111.250$45,183.00
T53Shaun Norris281 / 1n/a (non-member)$45,183.00
T53Sahith Theegala281 / 111.250$45,183.00
T53Alex Smalley281 / 111.250$45,183.00
T53Eric Cole281 / 111.250$45,183.00
T59Ben Griffin282 / 28.500$43,025.00
T59Aldrich Potgieter282 / 28.500$43,025.00
T59Min Woo Lee282 / 28.500$43,025.00
T59Nick Taylor282 / 28.500$43,025.00
T59Naoyuki Kataoka282 / 2n/a (non-member)$43,025.00
T59Johnny Keefer282 / 28.500$43,025.00
T65Peter Uihlein283 / 3n/a (not eligible)$41,988.00
T65Justin Thomas283 / 37.375$41,988.00
T67Sepp Straka284 / 46.875$41,350.00
T67Nico Echavarria284 / 46.875$41,350.00
T69Andy Sullivan285 / 5n/a (non-member)$40,800.00
T69Tyrrell Hatton285 / 5n/a (not eligible)$40,800.00
T71Laurie Canter286 / 6n/a (not eligible)$40,450.00
T71MJ Daffue286 / 6n/a (non-member)$40,450.00
T71Alex Fitzpatrick286 / 65.750$40,450.00
T74Keegan Bradley287 / 75.000$40,075.00
T74Kazuki Higa287 / 7n/a (non-member)$40,075.00
T74Marcus Plunkett287 / 7n/a (non-member)$40,075.00
77Jack McDonald288 / 8n/a (non-member)$39,825.00
78Jesper Svensson289 / 94.250$39,700.00

Fox thrust himself into position to strike with an 8-under 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale. While it tied the all-time record for lowest aggregate in major championship history, it was the third 62 of the tournament. Sam Burns and Lucas Herbert both signed for the number following their second round.

Burns commanded headlines in his own way all week. It wasn’t until Monday that it was confirmed that he was even on site. It was expected that the imminent birth of his second child would thwart an appearance, but no news had surfaced until then to confirm that his wife delivered a daughter on July 3. With mom’s blessing and approval (and extended support at home), Burns went to work and eventually held a two-stroke lead entering final round, only to finish two back of the champ with a closing, 2-over 72.

Young hung up the low round of the finale with a 6-under 64. After sitting T20 through three rounds, he went out in the 14th-to-last pairing two hours and 15 minutes before Fox. Young’s 9-under 271 remained the target until Fox went fairway-green-hole at the par-4 18th to end it.

Fox joins only Bob Charles (1963 Open Championship) and Michael Campbell (2005 U.S. Open) as natives of New Zealand with wins in a men’s major. With it, he is exempt into The Open through the age of 60 and into the next five editions of the other three majors. His PGA TOUR membership exemption as the Open champion extends through 2031.

Fox also rises to a career-best 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He arrived at Royal Birkdale slotted 56th, so he’s the first outside the top 50 to win The Open since Darren Clarke was 111th at Royal St. George’s in 2011.

The top four on the final leaderboard have qualified for the 2027 Masters, while the top 10 have punched tickets for the 2027 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

First-round leader Jackson Suber drifted to finish T28. Herbert landed at T6 after leading alone at the midpoint.

Defending champion and FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler checked up in fourth, three strokes back of Fox.

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Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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