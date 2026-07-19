Points and payouts: See what each player earned at British Open

Burns commanded headlines in his own way all week. It wasn’t until Monday that it was confirmed that he was even on site. It was expected that the imminent birth of his second child would thwart an appearance, but no news had surfaced until then to confirm that his wife delivered a daughter on July 3. With mom’s blessing and approval (and extended support at home), Burns went to work and eventually held a two-stroke lead entering final round, only to finish two back of the champ with a closing, 2-over 72.