Points and payouts: See what each player earned at British Open
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at The Open
Ryan claims 750 FedExCup points, $3.2 million with his win at Royal Birkdale
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Players in This Article
Ryan claims 750 FedExCup points, $3.2 million with his win at Royal Birkdale
Fox. Ryan Fox. Winner of the 154th edition of The Open Championship.
There’s nothing secret about Fox’s service as a professional golfer in plain sight, but he took down the oldest major championship in the world at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England. With a birdie from just inside 12 feet at the final hole of regulation – the second-hardest hole of the round and the hardest of the tournament overall – the 39-year-old from New Zealand posted 10-under 270, one lower than Cameron Young.
Not only is this Fox’s first victory in a major, it’s his first top-15 finish in 29 career starts in the series. With 750 FedExCup points, he leaps 38 spots to 21st in the ranks. He also pockets $3.2 million of the record purse of $17.75 million.
More nuggets on the outcome are beneath the full breakdown of the 78 who made the cut in the last major of the year.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ryan Fox
|270 / -10
|750.000
|$3,200,000.00
|2
|Cameron Young
|271 / -9
|500.000
|$1,842,000.00
|3
|Sam Burns
|272 / -8
|350.000
|$1,181,000.00
|T4
|Scottie Scheffler
|273 / -7
|312.500
|$827,500.00
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|273 / -7
|312.500
|$827,500.00
|T6
|Casey Jarvis
|274 / -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$550,883.00
|T6
|Lucas Herbert
|274 / -6
|n/a (not eligible)
|$550,883.00
|T6
|Si Woo Kim
|274 / -6
|250.000
|$550,883.00
|T9
|Adam Scott
|275 / -5
|156.000
|$336,380.00
|T9
|Russell Henley
|275 / -5
|156.000
|$336,380.00
|T9
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|275 / -5
|156.000
|$336,380.00
|T9
|Ludvig Åberg
|275 / -5
|156.000
|$336,380.00
|T9
|Ryan Gerard
|275 / -5
|156.000
|$336,380.00
|T14
|Corey Conners
|276 / -4
|90.000
|$234,325.00
|T14
|Sungjae Im
|276 / -4
|90.000
|$234,325.00
|T14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|276 / -4
|90.000
|$234,325.00
|T14
|Bryson DeChambeau
|276 / -4
|n/a (not eligible)
|$234,325.00
|T18
|Rickie Fowler
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Chris Gotterup
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Bud Cauley
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Marco Penge
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Alex Noren
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Collin Morikawa
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Jordan Smith
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Kristoffer Reitan
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Dan Brown
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|277 / -3
|53.800
|$164,575.00
|T28
|John Parry
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Victor Perez
|278 / -2
|n/a (not eligible)
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Patrick Cantlay
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Brooks Koepka
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Pierceson Coody
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Robert MacIntyre
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Jacob Bridgeman
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Max Homa
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Shane Lowry
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Cameron John
|278 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Kazuma Kobori
|278 / -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$102,817.00
|T28
|Jackson Suber
|278 / -2
|30.833
|$102,817.00
|T40
|Thomas Detry
|279 / -1
|n/a (not eligible)
|$69,750.00
|T40
|J.J. Spaun
|279 / -1
|19.917
|$69,750.00
|T40
|Kurt Kitayama
|279 / -1
|19.917
|$69,750.00
|T40
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|279 / -1
|19.917
|$69,750.00
|T40
|Matt Wallace
|279 / -1
|19.917
|$69,750.00
|T40
|Rory McIlroy
|279 / -1
|19.917
|$69,750.00
|T46
|Matthew Southgate
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,707.00
|T46
|Eugenio Chacarra
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,707.00
|T46
|Patrick Reed
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,707.00
|T46
|Francesco Molinari
|280 / E
|15.036
|$51,707.00
|T46
|Hennie Du Plessis
|280 / E
|n/a (non-member)
|$51,707.00
|T46
|Jose Luis Ballester
|280 / E
|n/a (not eligible)
|$51,707.00
|T46
|Jon Rahm
|280 / E
|n/a (not eligible)
|$51,707.00
|T53
|Ryo Hisatsune
|281 / 1
|11.250
|$45,183.00
|T53
|Michael Brennan
|281 / 1
|11.250
|$45,183.00
|T53
|Shaun Norris
|281 / 1
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,183.00
|T53
|Sahith Theegala
|281 / 1
|11.250
|$45,183.00
|T53
|Alex Smalley
|281 / 1
|11.250
|$45,183.00
|T53
|Eric Cole
|281 / 1
|11.250
|$45,183.00
|T59
|Ben Griffin
|282 / 2
|8.500
|$43,025.00
|T59
|Aldrich Potgieter
|282 / 2
|8.500
|$43,025.00
|T59
|Min Woo Lee
|282 / 2
|8.500
|$43,025.00
|T59
|Nick Taylor
|282 / 2
|8.500
|$43,025.00
|T59
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|282 / 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,025.00
|T59
|Johnny Keefer
|282 / 2
|8.500
|$43,025.00
|T65
|Peter Uihlein
|283 / 3
|n/a (not eligible)
|$41,988.00
|T65
|Justin Thomas
|283 / 3
|7.375
|$41,988.00
|T67
|Sepp Straka
|284 / 4
|6.875
|$41,350.00
|T67
|Nico Echavarria
|284 / 4
|6.875
|$41,350.00
|T69
|Andy Sullivan
|285 / 5
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,800.00
|T69
|Tyrrell Hatton
|285 / 5
|n/a (not eligible)
|$40,800.00
|T71
|Laurie Canter
|286 / 6
|n/a (not eligible)
|$40,450.00
|T71
|MJ Daffue
|286 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,450.00
|T71
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|286 / 6
|5.750
|$40,450.00
|T74
|Keegan Bradley
|287 / 7
|5.000
|$40,075.00
|T74
|Kazuki Higa
|287 / 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,075.00
|T74
|Marcus Plunkett
|287 / 7
|n/a (non-member)
|$40,075.00
|77
|Jack McDonald
|288 / 8
|n/a (non-member)
|$39,825.00
|78
|Jesper Svensson
|289 / 9
|4.250
|$39,700.00
Fox thrust himself into position to strike with an 8-under 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale. While it tied the all-time record for lowest aggregate in major championship history, it was the third 62 of the tournament. Sam Burns and Lucas Herbert both signed for the number following their second round.
Burns commanded headlines in his own way all week. It wasn’t until Monday that it was confirmed that he was even on site. It was expected that the imminent birth of his second child would thwart an appearance, but no news had surfaced until then to confirm that his wife delivered a daughter on July 3. With mom’s blessing and approval (and extended support at home), Burns went to work and eventually held a two-stroke lead entering final round, only to finish two back of the champ with a closing, 2-over 72.
Young hung up the low round of the finale with a 6-under 64. After sitting T20 through three rounds, he went out in the 14th-to-last pairing two hours and 15 minutes before Fox. Young’s 9-under 271 remained the target until Fox went fairway-green-hole at the par-4 18th to end it.
Fox joins only Bob Charles (1963 Open Championship) and Michael Campbell (2005 U.S. Open) as natives of New Zealand with wins in a men’s major. With it, he is exempt into The Open through the age of 60 and into the next five editions of the other three majors. His PGA TOUR membership exemption as the Open champion extends through 2031.
Fox also rises to a career-best 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He arrived at Royal Birkdale slotted 56th, so he’s the first outside the top 50 to win The Open since Darren Clarke was 111th at Royal St. George’s in 2011.
The top four on the final leaderboard have qualified for the 2027 Masters, while the top 10 have punched tickets for the 2027 Open Championship at St. Andrews.
First-round leader Jackson Suber drifted to finish T28. Herbert landed at T6 after leading alone at the midpoint.
Defending champion and FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler checked up in fourth, three strokes back of Fox.