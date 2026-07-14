Expert Picks: The 154th British Open Championship
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Golfbet Roundtable: Full betting breakdown of The Open
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With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Wyndham Clark, Top 10 (+330): The reigning U.S. Open champion seems to have found his footing in the world of links golf, and a strong showing last week in Scotland (and last year at Royal Portrush) makes me bullish on his chances to contend again this week.
- Daniel Berger, Top 20 (+650): It’s been a lean stretch for Berger since his playoff loss at Bay Hill, but his record at The Open features three top-30 finishes in five starts, including a T27 at Royal Birkdale in 2017.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Justin Rose (-104, DraftKings) over Tyrrell Hatton – 72-hole matchup: Hatton is too volatile, and Rose has been too steady in these majors.
- Justin Rose, Top 20 w/ties (+150, DraftKings): Why not stay with the man? After four days in these conditions, he seems like an obvious choice to be one of the 20 most consistent players, especially at +150.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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