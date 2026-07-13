PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Marcus Plunkett betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Marcus Plunkett will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at this major championship in the past five years.

Latest odds for Plunkett at The Open Championship.

At The Open Championship

  • This is Plunkett's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
  • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.

Plunkett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-68-2--
Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC74-69+1--
Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC66-74E--
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT7670-68-73-75-22.350
July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT968-66-73-68-1377.500
June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC72-68-2--
June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC71-67-5--
May 25, 2025Visit Knoxville OpenMC72-70E--
May 18, 2025AdventHealth ChampionshipT6672-71-72-73E3.600

Plunkett's recent performances

  • Plunkett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Plunkett as of the start of The Open Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Underclass Elite Showcase begins Tuesday at TPC Deere Run
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
Former truck driver Dean earns final British Open spot via 'Last Chance Qualifier'
Latest
Image for article.
2H AGO
The First Look: TOUR heads to Dominican Republic for Corales Puntacana
The First Look
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW