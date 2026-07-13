Marcus Plunkett betting profile: The Open Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Players in This Article
Marcus Plunkett will tee off at Royal Birkdale Golf Club July 16-19 for The Open Championship. This marks his first appearance at this major championship in the past five years.
At The Open Championship
- This is Plunkett's first time competing in The Open Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 17-under.
Plunkett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T76
|70-68-73-75
|-2
|2.350
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T9
|68-66-73-68
|-13
|77.500
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|71-67
|-5
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|AdventHealth Championship
|T66
|72-71-72-73
|E
|3.600
Plunkett's recent performances
- Plunkett has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Plunkett as of the start of The Open Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.