Power Rankings: British Open 2026

Even sweeter could be the home stretch for the eventual winner. Both par 5s are on the inward side, so the respective pars of a round are 34 and 36. Unlike most Open venues, but very much the objective for pitchers when the wind is blowing out at Wrigley, golfers aren’t required to keep the ball on the ground in traditional links style at Royal Birkdale. In fact, that won’t play as a sound strategy at all on a few holes with perched greens, but because it can yield low scores when the wind lays down, attacking with short irons will be commonplace. It’ll be a fair test, but it’ll be fun, too.