Power Rankings: Corales Puntacana Championship

Manuel Elvira ... After sitting at No. 7 in the Power Rankings for last week’s ISCO Championship, the Spaniard hit the bull’s-eye with a T8, his third top-20 finish in four starts worldwide. So, it’s time to run it back, albeit at Corales Puntacana, where he’s a debutant, unlike at Hurstbourne Country Club, where he finished third last year. He co-led the field in Kentucky in greens hit and led outright in both proximity to the hole and par-3 scoring.

Joel Dahmen ... You never need an assist in keeping an eye on this guy, especially at Corales Puntacana, where he’s the all-time earnings leader with a breakthrough victory in 2021 and a T2 in 2025 among four top-15 finishes. He’s also responsible for the course-record 62 in the opening round last year. Indeed, this is his playground. However, after a pair of top 10s in his first four starts this season, it’s been a struggle for the affable 38-year-old, who’s dropped to 121st in the FedExCup, but he’s still an elite ball-striker who ranks second on the PGA TOUR in proximity to the hole.

Rafael Campos ... This isn’t his native Puerto Rico Open where he’s thrived, but it’s where he splits his time and shared runner-up honors in 2021 and placed T14 in 2024. This isn’t only about feel and familiarity, however. He’s also fresh off a season-best T15 at the ISCO Championship, where he gained more strokes with the putter in measured action anywhere for the first time in almost two years.