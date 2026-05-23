Draws and Fades: Backing Ryo Hisatsune, Scottie Scheffler on Sunday at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

So naturally, I think Scheffler is going to win. Does Wyndham Clark have a chance? Of course he does. At +700, how do you not consider a small wager on Clark to win this golf tournament? He is leading the field in putting, having gained +2.71 strokes on the greens, and his approach play still has not been that great. If he finds an approach round where he gains two strokes and brings the same flatstick, he could absolutely walk away with this.