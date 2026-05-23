PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Blades Brown moves closer to PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership with third-round 65 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Latest

Blades Brown makes birdie en route to 6-under 65 in Round 3 at THE CJ CUP

Blades Brown makes birdie en route to 6-under 65 in Round 3 at THE CJ CUP

    Written by Kevin Robbins

    MCKINNEY, Texas — Blades Brown took six more steps Saturday toward PGA TOUR status.

    The precocious 19-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, shot a third-round 6-under 65 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, nudging closer to Special Temporary Membership on the TOUR. Brown started the tournament needing a solo 21st-place finish or better in his 16th career start and seventh of the season.

    He made solid progress at TPC Craig Ranch with his round of 65 after opening rounds of 66-68. When he finished, Brown held a share of 13th place at 14 under.

    Brown declined Saturday to speak after his round.

    He qualified for THE CJ CUP two weeks ago at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for ninth place. Brown also has a third-place finish this year at the Puerto Rico Open.


    Trending

    Trending Up Articles
    Image for article.
    23H AGO
    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch Moving Day action, weather-adjusted tee times
    Latest
    Image for article.
    24H AGO
    Si Woo Kim just misses history at THE CJ CUP, settling for 60 after bogey on final hole
    Latest
    Image for article.
    1D AGO
    Spieth surges into contention with Friday 62 at THE CJ CUP
    Latest
    Image for article.
    1D AGO
    Si Woo Kim leads by five after Round 2 as big names lurk at THE CJ CUP
    Daily Wrap Up

    Brown fielded one question about his future status after completing the tournament in Myrtle Beach.

    “Yeah, I mean, to be honest, I don't know exactly where I stand with all of that,” he said. “I was just focused on the execution of my golf shots.”

    Brown turned professional at 17, and missed the cut at The American Express in 2025. He made his TOUR debut the season before, when he tied for 26th as an amateur on a sponsor exemption. He was 16 years old.

    Brown became the youngest stroke-play medalist in the history of the U.S. Amateur Championship when, in 2023, he tied two other players at the top in the field at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver. The previous record was held by Bobby Jones, who did it in 1920 at the age of 18.

    Brown also earned medalist honors at the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, where he was eliminated in the Round of 32.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5D AGO
    William Sides betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5D AGO
    The First Look: Scheffler aims to defend THE CJ CUP title
    The First Look
    Image for article.
    5D AGO
    Power Rankings: Can another Texan topple Scheffler?
    Power Rankings
    R3
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    -21

    1

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    -19

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    -19

    T2

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T4

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Tom Hoge
    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T4

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW