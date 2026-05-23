Blades Brown moves closer to PGA TOUR Special Temporary Membership with third-round 65 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Blades Brown makes birdie en route to 6-under 65 in Round 3 at THE CJ CUP
MCKINNEY, Texas — Blades Brown took six more steps Saturday toward PGA TOUR status.
The precocious 19-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, shot a third-round 6-under 65 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, nudging closer to Special Temporary Membership on the TOUR. Brown started the tournament needing a solo 21st-place finish or better in his 16th career start and seventh of the season.
He made solid progress at TPC Craig Ranch with his round of 65 after opening rounds of 66-68. When he finished, Brown held a share of 13th place at 14 under.
Brown declined Saturday to speak after his round.
He qualified for THE CJ CUP two weeks ago at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for ninth place. Brown also has a third-place finish this year at the Puerto Rico Open.
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Brown fielded one question about his future status after completing the tournament in Myrtle Beach.
“Yeah, I mean, to be honest, I don't know exactly where I stand with all of that,” he said. “I was just focused on the execution of my golf shots.”
Brown turned professional at 17, and missed the cut at The American Express in 2025. He made his TOUR debut the season before, when he tied for 26th as an amateur on a sponsor exemption. He was 16 years old.
Brown became the youngest stroke-play medalist in the history of the U.S. Amateur Championship when, in 2023, he tied two other players at the top in the field at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver. The previous record was held by Bobby Jones, who did it in 1920 at the age of 18.
Brown also earned medalist honors at the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, where he was eliminated in the Round of 32.