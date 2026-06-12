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38M AGO

Inside the Field: U.S. Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

J.J. Spaun’s electrifying birdie leads Shots of the Week

J.J. Spaun’s electrifying birdie leads Shots of the Week

Written by Staff

The year's third major championship is almost here, and the best in the world are punching their tickets to Shinnecock Hills for the 126th edition of the U.S. Open.

The USGA uses a variety of different qualification methods to fill out the field for the U.S. Open, including open qualifying on the Longest Day in Golf.

Check below for a list of all players who have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open thus far.

U.S. Open winner (10 years)

J.J. Spaun
Bryson DeChambeau
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Jon Rahm
Gary Woodland
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson

Top 10 and ties from te 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre
Viktor Hovland
Cameron Young
Tyrrell Hatton
Carlos Ortiz
Sam Burns
Scottie Scheffler
Ben Griffin
Russell Henley

2025 U.S. Senior Open winner

Padraig Harrington

2025 U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up

Mason Howell (a)
Jackson Herrington (a)

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur winner

Hamilton Coleman (a)

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur winner

Brandon Holtz (a)

Masters Tournament winner (five years)

Rory McIlroy

PGA Championship winner (five years)

Aaron Rai
Xander Schauffele
Justin Thomas

The Open Championship winner (five years)

Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa

2025 BMW PGA Championship winner

Alex Noren

2025 TOUR Championship field (FedExCup top 30)

Tommy Fleetwood
Patrick Cantlay
Corey Conners
Keegan Bradley
Chris Gotterup
Akshay Bhatia
Harris English
Shane Lowry
Harry Hall
Nick Taylor
Ludvig Åberg
Justin Rose
Maverick McNealy
Andrew Novak
Jacob Bridgeman
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
Sepp Straka

Top five players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18

Alex Fitzpatrick
Sahith Theegala
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Patrick Rodgers
Matti Schmid

Points leader from 2025 Korn Ferry Tour

Johnny Keefer

Top two players from 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Laurie Canter
Adrien Saddier

Top player from 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Jayden Schaper

British Amateur winner

Ethan Fang (a)

Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025

Jackson Koivun (a)

NCAA Championship winner

Preston Stout (a)

Latin America Amateur winner

Mateo Pulcini (a)

The top 60 players from May 18 Official World Golf Ranking

Patrick Reed
Si Woo Kim
Kristoffer Reitan
Nicolai Højgaard
Kurt Kitayama
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Gerard
Rickie Fowler
Jake Knapp
Jason Day
Alex Smalley
Daniel Berger
Michael Kim
Matt McCarty
Jordan Spieth
Adam Scott
Nico Echavarria
Sam Stevens
Ryan Fox
Michael Brennan
Pierceson Coody
David Puig
Ryo Hisatsune

Top player not already exempt from top three in final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Joaquin Niemann

Top player not already exempt from top three of 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Lucas Herbert

Final qualifying: England

Nathan Kimsey
Rocco Repetto Taylor
Filippo Celli
Matthew Jordan
Angel Hidalgo
Niklas Norgaard
Ugo Coussaud

Final qualifying: Japan

Ryuichi Oiwa
Kaito Onishi
Taihei Sato

Final qualifying: America

Peter Uihlein
Tom Kim
Cooper Dossey
Jimmy Stanger
Graeme McDowell
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Caleb Surratt
Neal Shipley
Zac Blair
Dylan Wu
Billy Horschel
Nick Hardy
Ben Silverman
Ryder Cowan (a)
Miles Russell (a)
Emiliano Grillo
Alejandro Tosti
Marcelo Rozo
William Mouw
John Parry
Max McGreevy
Jackson Suber
Ben Kohles
Davis Thompson
J.B. Holmes
Arni Sveinsson (a)
Carl Yuan
Brandon Wu
Cole Hammer
Kevin Roy
Max Greyserman
Ben James
James Nicholas
Chris Kirk
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Eric Lee (a)
Andrew Putnam

Local and final qualifying

T.K. Kim
Manav Shah
Giuseppe Puebla (a)
Logan Reilly (a)
Jake Sollon
Vaughn Harber (a)
Jackson Ormond (a)
Jackson Van Paris
Jake Peacock
Robbie Higgins
Chase Kyes (a)
Matthew Robles (a)
Marek Fleming (a)
Greyson Leach

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R2
In Progress

RBC Canadian Open

1

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

1

USA
B. James
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T2

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T2

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T2

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T2

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T2

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-9
Thru
F
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