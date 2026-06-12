Inside the Field: U.S. Open
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The year's third major championship is almost here, and the best in the world are punching their tickets to Shinnecock Hills for the 126th edition of the U.S. Open.
The USGA uses a variety of different qualification methods to fill out the field for the U.S. Open, including open qualifying on the Longest Day in Golf.
Check below for a list of all players who have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open thus far.
U.S. Open winner (10 years)
Top 10 and ties from te 2025 U.S. Open
2025 U.S. Senior Open winner
2025 U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up
Mason Howell (a)
Jackson Herrington (a)
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur winner
Hamilton Coleman (a)
2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur winner
Brandon Holtz (a)
Masters Tournament winner (five years)
PGA Championship winner (five years)
The Open Championship winner (five years)
2025 BMW PGA Championship winner
2025 TOUR Championship field (FedExCup top 30)
Top five players in the 2026 FedExCup standings not already exempt on May 18
Points leader from 2025 Korn Ferry Tour
Top two players from 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18
Top player from 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18
British Amateur winner
Ethan Fang (a)
Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025
Jackson Koivun (a)
NCAA Championship winner
Preston Stout (a)
Latin America Amateur winner
Mateo Pulcini (a)
The top 60 players from May 18 Official World Golf Ranking
Patrick Reed
Si Woo Kim
Kristoffer Reitan
Nicolai Højgaard
Kurt Kitayama
Min Woo Lee
Ryan Gerard
Rickie Fowler
Jake Knapp
Jason Day
Alex Smalley
Daniel Berger
Michael Kim
Matt McCarty
Jordan Spieth
Adam Scott
Nico Echavarria
Sam Stevens
Ryan Fox
Michael Brennan
Pierceson Coody
David Puig
Ryo Hisatsune
Top player not already exempt from top three in final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18
Top player not already exempt from top three of 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18
Final qualifying: England
Nathan Kimsey
Rocco Repetto Taylor
Filippo Celli
Matthew Jordan
Angel Hidalgo
Niklas Norgaard
Ugo Coussaud
Final qualifying: Japan
Final qualifying: America
Peter Uihlein
Tom Kim
Cooper Dossey
Jimmy Stanger
Graeme McDowell
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Caleb Surratt
Neal Shipley
Zac Blair
Dylan Wu
Billy Horschel
Nick Hardy
Ben Silverman
Ryder Cowan (a)
Miles Russell (a)
Emiliano Grillo
Alejandro Tosti
Marcelo Rozo
William Mouw
John Parry
Max McGreevy
Jackson Suber
Ben Kohles
Davis Thompson
J.B. Holmes
Arni Sveinsson (a)
Carl Yuan
Brandon Wu
Cole Hammer
Kevin Roy
Max Greyserman
Ben James
James Nicholas
Chris Kirk
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Montgomery
Eric Lee (a)
Andrew Putnam
Local and final qualifying