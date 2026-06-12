Aaron Rai, Justin Rose headline notable missed cuts at RBC Canadian Open
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Highlights | RBC Canadian Open | Round 2
A pair of major champions, Aaron Rai and Justin Rose, missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and will head to Shinnecock Hills early to prepare for the U.S. Open.
Rai, the PGA Championship winner, was hovering around the number late Friday at TPC Toronto and made birdie on the 16th hole. But an untimely bogey on the next hole came when he pulled a 10-footer badly for par. He was able to birdie the par-5 home hole but needed to hole a bunker shot for eagle to advance and just missed it by 2 feet.
Last week, in his first start since winning the PGA Championship, Rai tied for 19th place at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Rose had tied for 10th place and tied for 12th place in his last two starts, respectively, but never found his rhythm in Canada. He made more bogeys (nine) than birdies (seven) for the week and missed playing the weekend by four shots.
Justin Rose reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at RBC Canadian
Eric Cole lost to Russell Henley in a playoff two weeks ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge and followed it with an eighth-place finish last week at the Memorial. But he missed his first cut since March, oddly by following a 64, which saw him in a tie for the lead, with a 6-over 76 that included a double bogey and a triple bogey.
Max Greyserman finished second Monday at the U.S. Open qualifier in Purchase, New York, punching his ticket to the U.S. Open for the third time. Five days later, he missed the cut by two shots and will head back to New York, where his week started.
Other notables who failed to qualify for the weekend were Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington and Mike Weir. Conners, at No. 54, is the highest-ranked Canadian in the world. He shot 71-69 to miss the cut in his national open, only his second missed cut this season.