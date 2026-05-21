Draws and Fades: It's time to back young bucks in Lone Star State at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Ryder is not overly long, and he is not going to be a massive gainer off the tee. But he can gain on approach, and he can putt very well. He did not have his best putting performance in the first round, and he did not gain many strokes on approach. But getting to 6-under before the disaster on 18, while not having his best stuff, tells me there is plenty of room for him to climb the leaderboard.