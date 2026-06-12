RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
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CALEDON, ONTARIO - JUNE 08: A view of the 18th green as the the playoff with Sam Burns of the United States and Ryan Fox of New Zealand proceeds during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR returns north of the border once again for the RBC Canadian Open, one of the longest-standing events on the TOUR schedule. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course will once again play host – just the eighth such venue to host Canada’s national open since 1977.
Ben James leads the tournament in his professional debut with big names like Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and more on his heels.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action as the TOUR returns to Canada.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.