Haotong Li opens up about struggles to TOUR life as he contends at RBC Canadian Open
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Haotong Li gets up-and-down from 158 yards for birdie on No. 5 at RBC Canadian
For the first time in weeks, Haotong Li walked off a Friday afternoon with momentum on his side.
After opening with a 3-under 67, Li carded a 6-under 64 on Friday at TPC Toronto to reach 9-under for the tournament and move into a tie for second place heading into the weekend at the RBC Canadian Open.
"It's just very tough out there," Li said after his round. "I'm very pleased at how I played today."
The 30-year-old from China has always felt his game was good enough to contend, but often the results thus far on the PGA TOUR have told a different story. Frustration lingered and his confidence started to waver.
On Friday, Li finally flipped the script.
Haotong Li hits tee shot to 9 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
The round was one of Li’s best of the season and came at a time when he admitted confidence had been tested. Ranked No. 90 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Li arrived in Canada searching for some consistency after a frustrating May stretch that saw him struggle to convert solid play into weekend tee times. He also views 2026 as an important year, as it marks his first full season with a PGA TOUR card.
“I’ve been struggling for two months,” Li said. “I missed like one or two cuts in a row for like probably eight events already. And I felt like I played quite decent.”
The challenge, according to Li, wasn’t necessarily physical. He has also spoken previously about how adjusting to life in a new country hasn’t been easy, and how that transition has added mental pressure to his game. With his growing popularity in China and among young players who look up to him, he tries not to put too much pressure on himself, even as he knows many young golfers back home see him as a role model.
After consulting with his psychologist, Li has been working to quiet that negative voice that starts creeping in late in rounds, telling him he is going to miss a putt here or a shot there, especially during the final few holes on Fridays.
"Once that bad Haotong comes in, you just tell him to go away," Li said.
The approach paid off at TPC Toronto.
Li circled eight birdies on his card during the second round, but one shot stood out from the others.
"I think one of my favorite shots was on 11 today," Li said. "Pumping into the wind and I hit a 5-iron into like pin high right, which is quite incredible."
Highlights | RBC Canadian Open | Round 2
Li's performance on Friday was made more impressive by a last-minute change on the bag. His regular caddie was unable to travel to Canada because of visa issues, leaving Li to rely on fill-in caddie Geno Bonnalie (former caddie for Joel Dahmen) for the week.
The partnership has worked seamlessly so far.
"There's definitely three or four shots that he saved," Li said. "I asked him, 'Do you like this one?' But he talked me into changing to the other one, and it actually worked out very well."
One of the most recognizable Chinese players in the game, Li is nothing if not authentically himself on the course. His candid personality and emotional reactions have made him a fan favorite and a frequent highlight on social media, though Li said he is still getting used to the attention.
"I didn't even realize they quite like me," Li said. "Right now, I am slowly getting used to the love from the fans. I truly appreciate that support and want to play good golf to give them something back."
Since turning pro in 2011, Li notched four DP World Tour victories, including at the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, and earlier this season, he recorded a top-10 finish at The American Express, but despite success around the world, Li remains in search of his first PGA TOUR victory.
Away from the greens, Li recently relocated to Jupiter, Florida. He has picked up property browsing on Zillow as a pastime. When he isn’t practicing or competing, he enjoys fishing, a hobby that offers some escape from the mental demands of tournament golf.
Now, after months of frustration, Li finds himself back in a familiar position: in contention. Looking ahead, his main goal is to keep his TOUR card and build consistency that will keep him regularly near the top of leaderboards.
A proven winner around the world, he enters the weekend with an opportunity to make history.
"I just try to play my game and hopefully my mental side is in a positive way," Li said. "I'm just looking forward to playing on the weekend."