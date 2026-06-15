Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy top betting board for U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills



Xander Schauffele (+2200) has never missed the cut in nine attempts at his national championship. The San Diegan has never cashed a check worse than T14. The two-time major champion, with both titles coming during the 2024 season at the PGA Championship and The Open, owns the best career scoring average in the field at the U.S. Open, 70.33. The 2018 edition, only his second after cashing T5 on debut at Erin Hills, saw him close with 68 to earn T6 money, the second top 10 in a streak of five straight, which would be broken with T14 in 2022. The 10-time winner on TOUR is searching for his first trip to the winner’s circle since the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Another top-10 result at the U.S. Open would increase his streak to four consecutive T10 or better in major championships. In his career, he has cashed in 33 of 36 major championships. Incredible.