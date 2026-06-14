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22M AGO

Brooks Koepka withdraws from RBC Canadian Open ahead of final round due to hand injury

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Brooks Koepka sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Brooks Koepka sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Written by Jay Coffin

Brooks Koepka's topsy-turvy week has ended with him withdrawing from the RBC Canadian Open before the final round because of a hand injury.

The nine-time PGA TOUR winner was tied for the lead at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley after an opening-round 64, where he seemingly had sorted out some of the putting issues that had plagued him earlier in the season. A second-round 68 kept him near the lead, but then on Saturday he shot a 2-over 72 and was clearly dealing with a hand issue.

When he was done, he shed some light on his situation.

“Yeah, I don't know what it is,” Koepka said Saturday following his round. “I'm struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can't grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don't know what the deal was but hopefully we'll figure it out.

“The whole warm-up, I felt fine, I was absolutely good. Then got to the range and went to grip the club and I just couldn't even grip it. So it lasted – it was all day. Felt better the last few holes. I don't know if that's just the meds kicked in or what it is. But hopefully we'll figure it out now.”

On Sunday, just before it was time for him to tee off in the final round, Koepka withdrew.

His status remains unclear for the U.S. Open next week at Shinnecock Hills, where Koepka won the second of his two U.S. Open titles in 2018.

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R4
In Progress

RBC Canadian Open

1

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-13

-13

1

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-13

2

Bud Cauley
USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-12

-12

2

USA
B. Cauley
Tot
-12

T3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11

-11

T3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11

T3

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-11

-11

T3

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-11

T3

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-11

-11

T3

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-11

T3

Jesper Svensson
SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-11

-11

T3

SWE
J. Svensson
Tot
-11
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