2026 U.S. Open: How to watch, live scores, TV times for Rounds 1-2
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The third major championship of the season is here, and the stage is set for an incredible week as the game’s best descend upon Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Here’s everything you need to follow the 2026 U.S. Open.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Travelers Championship.
Special programming alerts:
- Live From the U.S. Open: This show will provide pre- and post-round coverage throughout the championship from live from Shinnecock Hills.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m (Golf Channel)
- Thursday: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Television:
- Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA); 5-8 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock); 1:30-7:30 p.m. (NBC); 7:30-8:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Thursday: U.S. Open all-access: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), approximately 7:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Friday: U.S. Open all-access: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), approximately 7:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Saturday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 9 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
NOTE: Various streams are available via USOpen.com. Featured holes and featured groups to be announced. For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Thursday-Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.