The First Look: 126th U.S. Open

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler returns to the U.S. Open still searching for his first victory since opening the season with a win at The American Express. The four-time major champion already owns titles at the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open, and a victory this week would make him the seventh player to complete the career Grand Slam. His best U.S. Open finish came in 2022 when he finished one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick at The Country Club at Brookline. … Rory McIlroy arrives on Long Island looking to continue his major renaissance and add a second U.S. Open trophy to his expanding cabinet. McIlroy captured a second consecutive Masters title earlier this spring and notched six straight U.S. Open top-10 finishes until a T19 last year at Oakmont. The 2011 U.S. Open champion set the championship’s 72-hole scoring record at Congressional and is one of just a handful of players to finish inside the top 10 at both majors this season. … Defending champion J.J. Spaun looks to join McIlroy as a back-to-back major winner. Spaun was the only player under par at Oakmont Country Club in 2025, overcoming a front-nine 40 on Sunday before holing a 65-foot birdie putt on the final green to secure a two-shot victory over Robert MacIntyre. … Cameron Young continues to search for his first major championship victory, but few players have elevated themselves more over the last year. The world No. 3 enters the week with three worldwide victories, including THE PLAYERS Championship and a career-best T4 finish in last year’s U.S. Open. Young’s improved putting has been a major factor in his rise among the game’s elite. … Matt Fitzpatrick has enjoyed a resurgent 2026 campaign, winning three times, including a team victory alongside brother Alex Fitzpatrick at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 2022 U.S. Open champion remains in search of his second major title. … Justin Rose continues to prove he remains a force on golf’s biggest stages. The 2013 U.S. Open champion won earlier this season at Torrey Pines and followed with a T10 finish at the PGA Championship after contending at Augusta National. Rose will make his 20th U.S. Open appearance this week. … Xander Schauffele's consistency in this championship remains remarkable. The two-time major champion has never finished worse than T14 in a U.S. Open and owns the championship’s first-round scoring record after opening with a 62 at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. … Brooks Koepka returns to the site of one of the defining victories of his career. Koepka captured the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock, becoming the first player in 29 years to successfully defend the championship. His record in the event includes five finishes of fourth or better. … Tommy Fleetwood will once again try to break through for his first major championship. Fleetwood authored one of the most memorable rounds in U.S. Open history at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, firing a final-round 63. He remains the only player to shoot 63 twice in the final round of a U.S. Open.