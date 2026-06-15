The First Look: 126th U.S. Open
5 Min Read
J.J. Spaun’s electrifying birdie leads Shots of the Week
The third major championship of the season is here, and the stage is set for an incredible week as the game’s best descend upon Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Leading the way is Scottie Scheffler, as the world’s No. 1-ranked player arrives at Shinnecock Hills as the favorite to win and with an opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam. There is no shortage of challengers ready to stop him, from Masters champion Rory McIlroy to defending U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and a host of major winners who know exactly what it takes to survive one of golf’s sternest examinations.
Here’s everything else you need to know from the 2026 U.S. Open.
FIELD NOTES: Scheffler returns to the U.S. Open still searching for his first victory since opening the season with a win at The American Express. The four-time major champion already owns titles at the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open, and a victory this week would make him the seventh player to complete the career Grand Slam. His best U.S. Open finish came in 2022 when he finished one shot behind Matt Fitzpatrick at The Country Club at Brookline. … Rory McIlroy arrives on Long Island looking to continue his major renaissance and add a second U.S. Open trophy to his expanding cabinet. McIlroy captured a second consecutive Masters title earlier this spring and notched six straight U.S. Open top-10 finishes until a T19 last year at Oakmont. The 2011 U.S. Open champion set the championship’s 72-hole scoring record at Congressional and is one of just a handful of players to finish inside the top 10 at both majors this season. … Defending champion J.J. Spaun looks to join McIlroy as a back-to-back major winner. Spaun was the only player under par at Oakmont Country Club in 2025, overcoming a front-nine 40 on Sunday before holing a 65-foot birdie putt on the final green to secure a two-shot victory over Robert MacIntyre. … Cameron Young continues to search for his first major championship victory, but few players have elevated themselves more over the last year. The world No. 3 enters the week with three worldwide victories, including THE PLAYERS Championship and a career-best T4 finish in last year’s U.S. Open. Young’s improved putting has been a major factor in his rise among the game’s elite. … Matt Fitzpatrick has enjoyed a resurgent 2026 campaign, winning three times, including a team victory alongside brother Alex Fitzpatrick at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The 2022 U.S. Open champion remains in search of his second major title. … Justin Rose continues to prove he remains a force on golf’s biggest stages. The 2013 U.S. Open champion won earlier this season at Torrey Pines and followed with a T10 finish at the PGA Championship after contending at Augusta National. Rose will make his 20th U.S. Open appearance this week. … Xander Schauffele's consistency in this championship remains remarkable. The two-time major champion has never finished worse than T14 in a U.S. Open and owns the championship’s first-round scoring record after opening with a 62 at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. … Brooks Koepka returns to the site of one of the defining victories of his career. Koepka captured the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock, becoming the first player in 29 years to successfully defend the championship. His record in the event includes five finishes of fourth or better. … Tommy Fleetwood will once again try to break through for his first major championship. Fleetwood authored one of the most memorable rounds in U.S. Open history at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, firing a final-round 63. He remains the only player to shoot 63 twice in the final round of a U.S. Open.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Cameron Young
|3. Cameron Young
|3. Matt Fitzpatrick
|4. Matt Fitzpatrick
|4. Si Woo Kim
|5. Russell Henley
|5. Collin Morikawa
|6. Justin Rose
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|7. Tommy Fleetwood
|7. Rory McIlroy
|8. Jon Rahm
|8. Chris Gotterup
|9. J.J. Spaun
|9. Jacob Bridgeman
|10. Collin Morikawa
|10. Tommy Fleetwood
CHAMPIONSHIP STORYLINES: Shinnecock Hills returns to center stage for the first time since Brooks Koepka’s victory in 2018. The William Flynn design has hosted five previous U.S. Opens and has produced some of the most memorable moments in championship history. … The championship remains one of the most democratic events in professional golf. A total of 10,201 entries were accepted for the 2026 championship, one shy of the record set a year ago, with players advancing through 108 local qualifying sites and 13 final qualifying locations. … Only the low 60 scorers and ties will advance to the weekend, ensuring every shot carries significance from the opening round onward. … Should players remain tied after 72 holes, the championship will be decided by a two-hole aggregate playoff immediately following regulation play. … The winner will receive the Jack Nicklaus Medal, custody of the U.S. Open Trophy for one year, exemptions into the next 10 U.S. Opens and exemptions into the next five editions of the Masters Tournament, The Open and PGA Championship.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 750 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, par 70, 7,440 yards. Opened in 1891 and designed by William Flynn, the Southampton venue is one of the most celebrated championship courses in the United States. Shinnecock Hills has hosted U.S. Opens in 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004 and 2018, producing champions James Foulis, Raymond Floyd, Corey Pavin, Retief Goosen and Brooks Koepka. The course’s exposed terrain, rolling fairways and demanding green complexes have helped establish its reputation as one of golf’s ultimate major championship examinations.
72-HOLE RECORD: 268, Rory McIlroy (2011)
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Rickie Fowler (Round 1, 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club), Xander Schauffele (Round 1, 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club)
- Shinnecock Hills Golf Club record: 63, Tommy Fleetwood (Round 4, 2018)
LAST TIME: J.J. Spaun captured his first major championship at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. After struggling to a front-nine 40 in the final round, Spaun rallied on the back nine and sealed the victory by holing a 65-foot birdie putt at the final hole. His 1-under-par total of 279 made him the only player under par for the week and secured a two-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre.
How to follow (all times ET)
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Travelers Championship.
Special programming alerts:
- Live From the U.S. Open: This show will provide pre- and post-round coverage throughout the championship from live from Shinnecock Hills.
- Monday: 3-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Tuesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Wednesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 7-9 p.m (Golf Channel)
- Thursday: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 7:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Television:
- Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA); 5-8 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock); 1:30-7:30 p.m. (NBC); 7:30-8:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Network, Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA); noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming:
- Thursday: U.S. Open all-access: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), approximately 7:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Friday: U.S. Open all-access: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), approximately 7:30 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Saturday: U.S. Open all-access: 10 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
- Sunday: U.S. Open all-access: 9 a.m.-noon (Peacock), featured Groups (usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Xfinity), TBD
NOTE: Various streams are available via USOpen.com. Featured holes and featured groups to be announced. For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Thursday-Friday: noon-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.