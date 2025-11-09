Golfbet recap: Betting favorite Ben Griffin earns third win of 2025 at World Wide Technology Championship
Highlights | Round 4 | World Wide Technology
Written by Rob Bolton
Ben there, doing that!
That’s right, it’s Ben Griffin yet again atop the leaderboard at the conclusion of a tournament. This time, it was at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he prevailed by two strokes at 29-under 259 on Sunday.
Griffin is the third to capture at least three victories on the PGA TOUR this year. Rory McIlroy was first when he achieved the career Grand Slam at the Masters. Scottie Scheffler followed at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on June 1, and since has doubled the output to total six on the season.
Griffin broke through for his first TOUR title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with partner Andrew Novak). That was on overseeded Bermudagrass. A month later, he validated on his own ball on bentgrass at the Charles Schwab Challenge. His latest on Sunday was achieved on the paspalum of El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Not surprisingly, the 29-year-old was the co-favorite to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. Both Griffin and J.J. Spaun were available at +1300 a few hours before balls were in the air in the opening round. Spaun finished in a three-way share of 11th place, seven strokes back of the champ.
Ben Griffin’s Round 4 highlights from World Wide Technology
Because Griffin finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup (T10), the 500 FedExCup points reserved for the winner at El Cardonal go unclaimed, but he banks $1,080,000.
Coming up clutch
Because it features expansive fairways and large greens, El Cardonal required an aggressive game plan from tee to green to score, but none of that matters much unless the putter pays it off, and especially in the dash to the finish line on Sunday.
Although neither won, Chad Ramey and Sami Välimäki made the most of their opportunities en route to sharing runner-up honors. En route to a 7-under 65, Ramey converted eight birdies, including on each of the last three holes. The Finn spun a bogey-free, 8-under 64 with four birdies on each side. As a result, both climb comfortably inside the top 100 of the FedExCup for fully exempt status in 2026. Ramey is 89th, Välimäki is 76th. Each was +8000 to win.
Chad Ramey makes birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
Hungry, hungry Higgo
With a bogey-free, 11-under 61 in his third round, Garrick Higgo rose into outright possession of the overnight lead, and he was in the mix on Sunday after going bogey-free 4-under on his first 11 holes. But the not-so-fine line between safety and danger at El Cardonal bit the lefty on the par-4 12th, where he’d take a drop for an unplayable lie after his drive came to rest under a bush. He’d pencil in a double bogey and eventually finish T4, three shots adrift. The bright side is that it’s his fourth consecutive top-seven finish of the FedExCup Fall, a surge that contributed to his slot as sixth-shortest to win at just +2200.
Garrick Higgo makes birdie on No. 17 at World Wide Technology
Carson Young (+10000) sat second entering the final round, in position to improve on last year’s career-best solo second at El Cardonal, itself an echo of a solo ninth in the course’s debut in 2023. At 136th in the FedExCup upon arrival, on paper, this was his last best opportunity to make a dent for fully exempt status in 2026. Like everyone who contended for the title, he understood the assignment and was bogey-free at 6-under through 12 holes on Sunday, but he’d bogey two of his next three and manage only pars on the other four to fall into a tie for sixth. A solo third would have propelled him into the vicinity of the top 100 of the FedExCup, but he gained just 12 spots to 124th following the late fade.
This, that and the other
- Griffin and Spaun were among four golfers in the field of 120 who advanced to the TOUR Championship. The others were Jacob Bridgeman and Nick Taylor, both of whom were +3500 to win. Bridgeman never factored at T46, while the Canuck missed the cut by two.
- Bank of Utah Championship breakthrough winner Michael Brennan (+2500) made his first start as a PGA TOUR member at El Cardonal. After cruising into the weekend, he hung up but a pair of 70s post-cut and finished T59. He slipped four spots to 99th in the FedExCup. If he doesn’t finish inside the top 100, he will not exhaust his rookie eligibility this season despite the victory.
- Speaking of rookies, Gordon Sargent (+40000) now officially is one because the World Wide Technology Championship was his 10th start as a member. He placed T63. With him joining the class, there are now 35 rookies this season.
- Since emerging with the victory at El Cardonal last year, Austin Eckroat has failed to record another top 10, but he was still a respectable +4000 in the outright market. After opening with a 2-over 74, he rallied for a 7-under 65 in the second round to cash on the number, but he landed at T59.
- The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour points leader, Johnny Keefer, competed on a sponsor exemption and missed the cut by one.
That’s the ticket!
This section reflects which bets endorsed by the Golfbet team cashed and where you could find them.
Q: Was the winner in my Power Rankings?
A: Yes. No. 4, Ben Griffin: “What do you get when you combine the maximum course experience possible with a breakout season that includes two wins, two seconds and a Ryder Cup debut? We’re about to find out as he goes for his third top 25 at El Cardonal.”
- Hole-in-one – Yes (-225): Andrew Putnam aced the par-3 16th hole in his third round.
- Garrick Higgo (fourth) – Top 10 (+250)
- Matti Schmid (T8) – Top 20 (+290)
- Will Gray: Nick Dunlap (T8) – Top 20 (+600)
- Chris Breece: Nico Echavarria (T14) – Top 20 (+180)
- Rob Bolton: Jackson Suber (T11) – Top 20 (+500)
