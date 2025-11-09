Golfbet recap: Betting favorite Ben Griffin earns third win of 2025 at World Wide Technology Championship

Carson Young (+10000) sat second entering the final round, in position to improve on last year’s career-best solo second at El Cardonal, itself an echo of a solo ninth in the course’s debut in 2023. At 136th in the FedExCup upon arrival, on paper, this was his last best opportunity to make a dent for fully exempt status in 2026. Like everyone who contended for the title, he understood the assignment and was bogey-free at 6-under through 12 holes on Sunday, but he’d bogey two of his next three and manage only pars on the other four to fall into a tie for sixth. A solo third would have propelled him into the vicinity of the top 100 of the FedExCup, but he gained just 12 spots to 124th following the late fade.