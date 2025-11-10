PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at World Wide Technology Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Griffin of the United States poses with the championship trophy after the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Griffin of the United States poses with the championship trophy after the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin earns $1.08 million with World Wide Technology Championship victory.

    Ben Griffin claimed his third PGA TOUR victory and third win of the 2025 season, earning $1.08 million at the World Wide Technology Championship. Griffin finished at 29-under (259) at El Cardonal at Diamante, marking a comeback victory after entering the final round in T3 position, five shots behind leader Garrick Higgo.

    The final round produced dramatic movement on the leaderboard as Griffin fired a tournament-low 9-under to surge from T3 to victory. Griffin's exceptional closing round tied for the best score of the day alongside Jackson Suber and Nico Echavarria, who also posted 9-under rounds. Chad Ramey moved up one position to finish T2 with a 7-under final round, while Sami Valimaki made the most significant leap, climbing four spots from T6 to T2 with an 8-under performance. The biggest disappointment came from overnight leader Garrick Higgo, who struggled to a 4-under round and dropped three positions to finish T4 at 26-under. Nick Dunlap posted a solid 7-under final round but fell two spots to T8, while Jackson Suber's exceptional 9-under round propelled him 16 positions up the leaderboard to T11. Nico Echavarria matched Suber's impressive movement, jumping 19 spots to T14 with his 9-under effort. Ben Silverman and Ryo Hisatsune both gained 20 positions in the final round, with Silverman posting an 8-under round to finish T21 and Hisatsune recording a 7-under round to reach T40.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Ben Griffin259 / -290.000$1,080,000.00
    T2Sami Valimaki261 / -27245.000$534,000.00
    T2Chad Ramey261 / -27245.000$534,000.00
    T4Trevor Cone262 / -26122.500$270,000.00
    T4Garrick Higgo262 / -26122.500$270,000.00
    T6Carson Young263 / -2595.000$210,000.00
    T6Patrick Rodgers263 / -2595.000$210,000.00
    T8Matti Schmid264 / -2482.500$181,500.00
    T8Nick Dunlap264 / -2482.500$181,500.00
    10Eric Cole265 / -2375.000$163,500.00
    T11J.J. Spaun266 / -220.000$139,500.00
    T11Matt Kuchar266 / -2265.000$139,500.00
    T11Jackson Suber266 / -2265.000$139,500.00
    T14Thorbjørn Olesen267 / -2156.000$112,500.00
    T14Nico Echavarria267 / -2156.000$112,500.00
    16Jeremy Paul268 / -2053.000$103,500.00
    T17Vince Whaley269 / -1948.000$88,500.00
    T17Beau Hossler269 / -1948.000$88,500.00
    T17Thomas Rosenmueller269 / -1948.000$88,500.00
    T17John Pak269 / -1948.000$88,500.00
    T21Richard Hoey270 / -1838.250$60,500.00
    T21Tom Hoge270 / -180.000$60,500.00
    T21Taylor Moore270 / -1838.250$60,500.00
    T21Ben Silverman270 / -1838.250$60,500.00
    T21Adam Svensson270 / -1838.250$60,500.00
    T21Victor Perez270 / -1838.250$60,500.00
    T27Kris Ventura271 / -1730.250$43,800.00
    T27Francesco Molinari271 / -1730.250$43,800.00
    T27Seamus Power271 / -1730.250$43,800.00
    T27Will Chandler271 / -1730.250$43,800.00
    T31Michael Thorbjornsen272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Mason Andersen272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Doug Ghim272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Pierceson Coody272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Patton Kizzire272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31David Lipsky272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Justin Lower272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Matt Wallace272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T31Matthieu Pavon272 / -1621.333$32,900.00
    T40Ryo Hisatsune273 / -1513.500$23,100.00
    T40Joel Dahmen273 / -1513.500$23,100.00
    T40Andrew Putnam273 / -1513.500$23,100.00
    T40William Mouw273 / -1513.500$23,100.00
    T40David Ford273 / -1513.500$23,100.00
    T40Lee Hodges273 / -1513.500$23,100.00
    T46Greyson Sigg274 / -149.000$16,345.71
    T46Jacob Bridgeman274 / -140.000$16,345.71
    T46Peter Knade274 / -140.000$16,345.71
    T46Luke Clanton274 / -149.000$16,345.71
    T46Alejandro Madariaga274 / -140.000$16,345.71
    T46David Skinns274 / -149.000$16,345.71
    T46Taylor Dickson274 / -149.000$16,345.71
    T53Vince Covello275 / -136.500$14,260.00
    T53Adam Hadwin275 / -136.500$14,260.00
    T53Steven Fisk275 / -136.500$14,260.00
    T56Hayden Buckley276 / -125.600$13,860.00
    T56Emiliano Grillo276 / -125.600$13,860.00
    T56Max McGreevy276 / -125.600$13,860.00
    T59Zac Blair277 / -115.000$13,500.00
    T59Austin Eckroat277 / -115.000$13,500.00
    T59Michael Brennan277 / -115.000$13,500.00
    62Max Greyserman278 / -104.600$13,260.00
    T63Takumi Kanaya279 / -93.900$12,840.00
    T63Keith Mitchell279 / -93.900$12,840.00
    T63Ben Kohles279 / -93.900$12,840.00
    T63Gordon Sargent279 / -93.900$12,840.00
    T63Will Gordon279 / -93.900$12,840.00
    T63Noah Goodwin279 / -93.900$12,840.00
    T69Kevin Velo280 / -83.100$12,360.00
    T69Adam Schenk280 / -83.100$12,360.00
    71Kevin Streelman281 / -72.900$12,180.00
    T72Emilio Gonzalez282 / -60.000$12,000.00
    T72Quade Cummins282 / -62.750$12,000.00
    74Rikuya Hoshino284 / -42.600$11,820.00
    75Luke List290 / +22.500$11,700.00

    Griffin's path to victory showcased consistent excellence throughout the week. After opening with a 7-under round that placed him T8, Griffin improved to T5 following his second round. He maintained steady play in the third round, positioning himself T3 entering the final day before delivering his championship-clinching performance.

    Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey finished T2 at 27-under, each earning $534,000 and 245 FedExCup points. Valimaki's tournament began strongly with an 11-under opening round that gave him a share of the first-round lead alongside Nick Dunlap. However, he struggled in the second and third rounds before bouncing back with his strong finish. Chad Ramey showed remarkable consistency, opening with an 8-under round and maintaining solid play throughout to secure his runner-up finish.

    Andrew Putnam recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole during the third round, providing one of the tournament's memorable moments. Several players showed notable form throughout the week, including Nick Dunlap, who shared the first-round lead at 11-under before settling for a T8 finish at 24-under, earning $181,500 and 82.5 FedExCup points. Garrick Higgo's tournament featured both highs and lows, as he led after the third round at 11-under but couldn't maintain that form in the final round, finishing T4 and earning $270,000 and 122.5 FedExCup points.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Betting favorite Griffin earns third win of 2025 at World Wide Technology

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Butterfield Bermuda prop bets: Seeking ball-strikers to handle gusty conditions at Port Royal

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at World Wide Technology

    Golfbet News
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW