Points and payouts: See what each player earned at World Wide Technology Championship

The final round produced dramatic movement on the leaderboard as Griffin fired a tournament-low 9-under to surge from T3 to victory. Griffin's exceptional closing round tied for the best score of the day alongside Jackson Suber and Nico Echavarria, who also posted 9-under rounds. Chad Ramey moved up one position to finish T2 with a 7-under final round, while Sami Valimaki made the most significant leap, climbing four spots from T6 to T2 with an 8-under performance. The biggest disappointment came from overnight leader Garrick Higgo, who struggled to a 4-under round and dropped three positions to finish T4 at 26-under. Nick Dunlap posted a solid 7-under final round but fell two spots to T8, while Jackson Suber's exceptional 9-under round propelled him 16 positions up the leaderboard to T11. Nico Echavarria matched Suber's impressive movement, jumping 19 spots to T14 with his 9-under effort. Ben Silverman and Ryo Hisatsune both gained 20 positions in the final round, with Silverman posting an 8-under round to finish T21 and Hisatsune recording a 7-under round to reach T40.