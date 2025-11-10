Points and payouts: See what each player earned at World Wide Technology Championship
3 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Griffin of the United States poses with the championship trophy after the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin earns $1.08 million with World Wide Technology Championship victory.
Ben Griffin claimed his third PGA TOUR victory and third win of the 2025 season, earning $1.08 million at the World Wide Technology Championship. Griffin finished at 29-under (259) at El Cardonal at Diamante, marking a comeback victory after entering the final round in T3 position, five shots behind leader Garrick Higgo.
The final round produced dramatic movement on the leaderboard as Griffin fired a tournament-low 9-under to surge from T3 to victory. Griffin's exceptional closing round tied for the best score of the day alongside Jackson Suber and Nico Echavarria, who also posted 9-under rounds. Chad Ramey moved up one position to finish T2 with a 7-under final round, while Sami Valimaki made the most significant leap, climbing four spots from T6 to T2 with an 8-under performance. The biggest disappointment came from overnight leader Garrick Higgo, who struggled to a 4-under round and dropped three positions to finish T4 at 26-under. Nick Dunlap posted a solid 7-under final round but fell two spots to T8, while Jackson Suber's exceptional 9-under round propelled him 16 positions up the leaderboard to T11. Nico Echavarria matched Suber's impressive movement, jumping 19 spots to T14 with his 9-under effort. Ben Silverman and Ryo Hisatsune both gained 20 positions in the final round, with Silverman posting an 8-under round to finish T21 and Hisatsune recording a 7-under round to reach T40.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Ben Griffin
|259 / -29
|0.000
|$1,080,000.00
|T2
|Sami Valimaki
|261 / -27
|245.000
|$534,000.00
|T2
|Chad Ramey
|261 / -27
|245.000
|$534,000.00
|T4
|Trevor Cone
|262 / -26
|122.500
|$270,000.00
|T4
|Garrick Higgo
|262 / -26
|122.500
|$270,000.00
|T6
|Carson Young
|263 / -25
|95.000
|$210,000.00
|T6
|Patrick Rodgers
|263 / -25
|95.000
|$210,000.00
|T8
|Matti Schmid
|264 / -24
|82.500
|$181,500.00
|T8
|Nick Dunlap
|264 / -24
|82.500
|$181,500.00
|10
|Eric Cole
|265 / -23
|75.000
|$163,500.00
|T11
|J.J. Spaun
|266 / -22
|0.000
|$139,500.00
|T11
|Matt Kuchar
|266 / -22
|65.000
|$139,500.00
|T11
|Jackson Suber
|266 / -22
|65.000
|$139,500.00
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|267 / -21
|56.000
|$112,500.00
|T14
|Nico Echavarria
|267 / -21
|56.000
|$112,500.00
|16
|Jeremy Paul
|268 / -20
|53.000
|$103,500.00
|T17
|Vince Whaley
|269 / -19
|48.000
|$88,500.00
|T17
|Beau Hossler
|269 / -19
|48.000
|$88,500.00
|T17
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|269 / -19
|48.000
|$88,500.00
|T17
|John Pak
|269 / -19
|48.000
|$88,500.00
|T21
|Richard Hoey
|270 / -18
|38.250
|$60,500.00
|T21
|Tom Hoge
|270 / -18
|0.000
|$60,500.00
|T21
|Taylor Moore
|270 / -18
|38.250
|$60,500.00
|T21
|Ben Silverman
|270 / -18
|38.250
|$60,500.00
|T21
|Adam Svensson
|270 / -18
|38.250
|$60,500.00
|T21
|Victor Perez
|270 / -18
|38.250
|$60,500.00
|T27
|Kris Ventura
|271 / -17
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T27
|Francesco Molinari
|271 / -17
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T27
|Seamus Power
|271 / -17
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T27
|Will Chandler
|271 / -17
|30.250
|$43,800.00
|T31
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Mason Andersen
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Doug Ghim
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Pierceson Coody
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Patton Kizzire
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|David Lipsky
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Justin Lower
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Matt Wallace
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T31
|Matthieu Pavon
|272 / -16
|21.333
|$32,900.00
|T40
|Ryo Hisatsune
|273 / -15
|13.500
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Joel Dahmen
|273 / -15
|13.500
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Andrew Putnam
|273 / -15
|13.500
|$23,100.00
|T40
|William Mouw
|273 / -15
|13.500
|$23,100.00
|T40
|David Ford
|273 / -15
|13.500
|$23,100.00
|T40
|Lee Hodges
|273 / -15
|13.500
|$23,100.00
|T46
|Greyson Sigg
|274 / -14
|9.000
|$16,345.71
|T46
|Jacob Bridgeman
|274 / -14
|0.000
|$16,345.71
|T46
|Peter Knade
|274 / -14
|0.000
|$16,345.71
|T46
|Luke Clanton
|274 / -14
|9.000
|$16,345.71
|T46
|Alejandro Madariaga
|274 / -14
|0.000
|$16,345.71
|T46
|David Skinns
|274 / -14
|9.000
|$16,345.71
|T46
|Taylor Dickson
|274 / -14
|9.000
|$16,345.71
|T53
|Vince Covello
|275 / -13
|6.500
|$14,260.00
|T53
|Adam Hadwin
|275 / -13
|6.500
|$14,260.00
|T53
|Steven Fisk
|275 / -13
|6.500
|$14,260.00
|T56
|Hayden Buckley
|276 / -12
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T56
|Emiliano Grillo
|276 / -12
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T56
|Max McGreevy
|276 / -12
|5.600
|$13,860.00
|T59
|Zac Blair
|277 / -11
|5.000
|$13,500.00
|T59
|Austin Eckroat
|277 / -11
|5.000
|$13,500.00
|T59
|Michael Brennan
|277 / -11
|5.000
|$13,500.00
|62
|Max Greyserman
|278 / -10
|4.600
|$13,260.00
|T63
|Takumi Kanaya
|279 / -9
|3.900
|$12,840.00
|T63
|Keith Mitchell
|279 / -9
|3.900
|$12,840.00
|T63
|Ben Kohles
|279 / -9
|3.900
|$12,840.00
|T63
|Gordon Sargent
|279 / -9
|3.900
|$12,840.00
|T63
|Will Gordon
|279 / -9
|3.900
|$12,840.00
|T63
|Noah Goodwin
|279 / -9
|3.900
|$12,840.00
|T69
|Kevin Velo
|280 / -8
|3.100
|$12,360.00
|T69
|Adam Schenk
|280 / -8
|3.100
|$12,360.00
|71
|Kevin Streelman
|281 / -7
|2.900
|$12,180.00
|T72
|Emilio Gonzalez
|282 / -6
|0.000
|$12,000.00
|T72
|Quade Cummins
|282 / -6
|2.750
|$12,000.00
|74
|Rikuya Hoshino
|284 / -4
|2.600
|$11,820.00
|75
|Luke List
|290 / +2
|2.500
|$11,700.00
Griffin's path to victory showcased consistent excellence throughout the week. After opening with a 7-under round that placed him T8, Griffin improved to T5 following his second round. He maintained steady play in the third round, positioning himself T3 entering the final day before delivering his championship-clinching performance.
Sami Valimaki and Chad Ramey finished T2 at 27-under, each earning $534,000 and 245 FedExCup points. Valimaki's tournament began strongly with an 11-under opening round that gave him a share of the first-round lead alongside Nick Dunlap. However, he struggled in the second and third rounds before bouncing back with his strong finish. Chad Ramey showed remarkable consistency, opening with an 8-under round and maintaining solid play throughout to secure his runner-up finish.
Andrew Putnam recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole during the third round, providing one of the tournament's memorable moments. Several players showed notable form throughout the week, including Nick Dunlap, who shared the first-round lead at 11-under before settling for a T8 finish at 24-under, earning $181,500 and 82.5 FedExCup points. Garrick Higgo's tournament featured both highs and lows, as he led after the third round at 11-under but couldn't maintain that form in the final round, finishing T4 and earning $270,000 and 122.5 FedExCup points.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.